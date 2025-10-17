She added that the initiative aligns with the UAE Government’s vision to lead in public service innovation and reflects MoHRE’s commitment to fostering safe, healthy, and sustainable workplaces. “This project supports our strategic priority of promoting worker wellbeing and happiness by creating safer work environments across all sectors,” Alawadhi noted.

Shayma Yousef Alawadhi, Acting Undersecretary of Labour Market Development & Regulation and Assistant Undersecretary for Communications & International Relations at MoHRE, said the project “embodies the Ministry’s drive to adopt cutting-edge AI technologies that enhance field supervision and streamline the enforcement of occupational health and safety standards.”

The announcement was made as part of MoHRE’s participation at GITEX Global 2025, underscoring the Ministry’s growing focus on harnessing generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) and advanced digital tools to strengthen workplace safety, modernise inspection operations, and promote proactive regulatory oversight.

Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation ( MoHRE ) has unveiled its latest digital innovation — the Smart Safety Tracker, an AI-powered system designed to enhance the monitoring and enforcement of occupational health and safety standards across workplaces.

Once a violation is detected, the AI system generates natural-language reports detailing the incident, its location, severity, and recommended corrective actions. This automation allows inspectors to focus more on risk assessment and follow-up, reducing manual workload and improving response efficiency.

The system identifies issues such as missing protective gear, unsafe work practices, or hazardous materials — with speed and accuracy that surpass traditional inspection methods. Powered by deep learning models trained on thousands of workplace scenarios, it recognises unsafe conditions in real time.

The Smart Safety Tracker transforms the Ministry’s inspection framework by integrating GenAI and computer vision technologies that can automatically analyse images and field data to detect safety violations and potential risks.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

