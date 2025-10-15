UAE unveils AI-driven ‘Ask data’ project at GITEX Global

Reeham Al Mutawa, data management director at MoHRE, said: “The ‘Ask Data’ project reflects the ministry’s commitment to digital transformation, aligned with the UAE’s Digital government vision and Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme. It represents a qualitative leap in how employees engage with integration data, enhancing operational efficiency and enabling faster, more accurate, and competitive service delivery. Ultimately, it improves the internal user experience and strengthens MoHRE’s leadership in digital innovation.”

At its core, ‘Ask Data’ is an AI-driven system offering ministry staff a seamless, interactive platform to explore the application programming interfaces (API) catalogue. Employees can ask questions and receive instant, accurate answers about available data, integration requirements, and other technical information. The platform also provides access to over 100 electronic integrations with more than 60 federal, local, and private entities, simplifying how staff interact with diverse data sources.

The project embodies MoHRE’s vision for smart transformation and demonstrates how AI can elevate institutional performance. It is one of six groundbreaking initiatives displayed at the Ministry’s pavilion at GITEX Global 2025, part of the broader federal government platform, and highlights MoHRE’s ongoing commitment to adopting cutting-edge technologies and presenting its pioneering work to both local and international audiences.

