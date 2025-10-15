UAE unveils AI-driven ‘Ask data’ project at GITEX Global

Platform provides access to over 100 electronic integrations with more than 60 entities
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) showcased its innovative ‘Ask Data’ project at GITEX Global 2025, highlighting how artificial intelligence can transform institutional performance and service delivery.
The project is designed to empower MoHRE employees, streamline access to data, and support informed decision-making in the labour market, creating a structured framework to regulate labour and deliver exceptional services to the customers.
At its core, ‘Ask Data’ is an AI-driven system offering ministry staff a seamless, interactive platform to explore the application programming interfaces (API) catalogue. Employees can ask questions and receive instant, accurate answers about available data, integration requirements, and other technical information. The platform also provides access to over 100 electronic integrations with more than 60 federal, local, and private entities, simplifying how staff interact with diverse data sources.
Reeham Al Mutawa, data management director at MoHRE, said: “The ‘Ask Data’ project reflects the ministry’s commitment to digital transformation, aligned with the UAE’s Digital government vision and Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme. It represents a qualitative leap in how employees engage with integration data, enhancing operational efficiency and enabling faster, more accurate, and competitive service delivery. Ultimately, it improves the internal user experience and strengthens MoHRE’s leadership in digital innovation.”
She added, “By automating processes and providing a complete, accurate picture of available digital capabilities, ‘Ask Data’ accelerates access to information and supports data-driven decision-making, empowering our employees to analyse insights and make strategic choices.”
The project embodies MoHRE’s vision for smart transformation and demonstrates how AI can elevate institutional performance. It is one of six groundbreaking initiatives displayed at the Ministry’s pavilion at GITEX Global 2025, part of the broader federal government platform, and highlights MoHRE’s ongoing commitment to adopting cutting-edge technologies and presenting its pioneering work to both local and international audiences.
