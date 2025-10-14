GOLD/FOREX
Abu Dhabi unveils world’s first AI-powered public servant at GITEX Global 2025

It is part of a wider upgrade to TAMM, Abu Dhabi’s unified digital platform

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
3 MIN READ
With the world’s first AI-powered public servant at its centre, Abu Dhabi is positioning itself at the forefront of 'anticipatory governance'
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Abu Dhabi has taken a major step in redefining digital governance with the unveiling of TAMM AutoGov, billed as the world’s first AI public servant, during GITEX Global 2025.

Developed under the Department of Government Enablement (DGE), the new AutoGov feature can automatically handle daily administrative tasks such as license renewals, bill payments, and healthcare appointments—all without users having to log in or remember deadlines. The aim is to allow residents to focus on their lives while government services run quietly in the background.

AI that works behind the scenes

According to DGE, the AutoGov system represents a new phase in Abu Dhabi’s digital journey—what officials describe as the move toward an 'AI-native government.' It is part of a wider upgrade to TAMM, Abu Dhabi’s unified digital platform for more than 1,100 public and private services.

Users will be able to set personal preferences and automation levels for various recurring services, while the system ensures transactions happen securely and on time. TAMM AI Assistant provides smart, contextual, and proactive support, can complete many services on the customer’s behalf — enhancing both personalisation and proactivity across every user journey.

“Government is no longer reactive.” said Ahmed Tamim Hisham Al Kuttab, Chairman of the DGE. “With the world’s first transactional AI public servant, Abu Dhabi is showing the world what anticipatory government looks like.”

Smarter, faster, more human

The new update also introduces AI Vision and Smart Guide, features that simplify paperwork through voice and visual prompts, real-time document scanning, and error-free submissions. Services are now voice-enabled in both Arabic and English, with built-in translation tools to support inclusivity.

Personalised dashboards will remind residents of upcoming renewals and deadlines, while the system proactively manages many of these tasks.

“We’re moving away from one-off transactions to intelligent journeys that adapt to each person’s needs,” said Dr. Mohamed Al Askar, Director General of TAMM. “This is the true promise of an AI public servant — to give people back time and peace of mind.”

Beyond automation

To make government services feel more personal and accessible, Abu Dhabi is also expanding TAMM Spaces — dedicated service hubs centred around family life, mobility, and health. These hubs aim to organise services by life moments rather than government departments.

Meanwhile, TAMM Hologram will soon bring human interaction to digital service pods, connecting residents face-to-face with live agents through holographic technology. Another initiative, TAMM by You, will let residents propose and vote on future services, reinforcing public participation in line with Abu Dhabi’s Year of Community.

Expanding the ecosystem

The TAMM ecosystem now integrates over 1,100 services from over 90 partners, including ADX, Comera, Wio Bank, and new collaborations with the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department and SAAED. These partnerships allow residents to complete end-to-end transactions directly within the app.

The launch of TAMM AutoGov aligns with the Abu Dhabi Government Digital Strategy 2025–2027, reinforcing the emirate’s ambition to become the first government globally to embed artificial intelligence across all core citizen services.

A benchmark for digital governance

With the world’s first AI-powered public servant at its centre, Abu Dhabi is positioning itself at the forefront of “anticipatory governance” — a model in which government services act before citizens even need to request them.

