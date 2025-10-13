GITEX Global 2025: Dubai Municipality unveils AI-driven urban management

The Municipality’s participation in GITEX reinforces its position as a key driver of Dubai’s digital infrastructure and sustainability goals. The projects align with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the emirate’s ambition to become the world’s smartest and most sustainable city.

The Smart Gold and Jewellery Testing Lab, the world’s first self-service lab for precious metals, delivers accurate results in under a minute using IoT and AI, boosting consumer trust and service speed.

The DANA project combines GIS and AI to map and analyse specialised buildings and real estate assets. The system produces detailed data for better regulatory oversight and planning decisions, helping Dubai achieve smarter governance and stronger compliance with sustainability and safety standards.

At the centre of the Municipality’s digital showcase is Dubai Live, an integrated system for real-time monitoring and management of city operations. The platform provides instant oversight of construction activities, licensing, and planning changes through the Urban Planning Observatory, which analyses data on buildings, infrastructure, and population density. Using AI, digital twins, and advanced analytics, Dubai Live connects to systems tracking vehicle, aviation, and marine movements — providing a unified, live view of city performance.

Through these projects, Dubai Municipality is integrating technology, sustainability, and governance to build a connected, data-driven city. Its approach aims to make Dubai a global benchmark for smart urban management, where innovation supports both quality of life and long-term economic growth.

In environmental services, the Municipality’s Smart City Cleaning Operations Management System brings all waste collection and cleaning operations into a single digital dashboard. The system optimises routes, schedules, and performance tracking through data analytics. Supporting it is RASID, a satellite-based platform that monitors waste collection vehicles around the clock, improving efficiency and reducing carbon footprint.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.