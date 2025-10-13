GITEX Global 2025: Dubai Municipality unveils AI-driven urban management

Initiatives use AI, Internet of Things (IoT), geographic information systems (GIS)
Dubai: Dubai Municipality has introduced a range of new AI-powered urban management systems and digital services at GITEX Global 2025, demonstrating how technology is reshaping city operations — including construction monitoring, waste management, inspections, and sustainability planning.
The initiatives use artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT), geographic information systems (GIS), and digital twin technology to enhance service efficiency and real-time decision-making across Dubai.
The Municipality’s participation in GITEX reinforces its position as a key driver of Dubai’s digital infrastructure and sustainability goals. The projects align with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the emirate’s ambition to become the world’s smartest and most sustainable city.
By integrating predictive analytics and automation, the Municipality is redefining how essential services are delivered to residents and businesses.
Eng. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said Dubai’s smart city vision is rooted in anticipating future needs and using innovation to enhance quality of life.
“By building advanced digital infrastructure, we ensure readiness for future shifts and deliver real-time, predictive, and efficient services that enhance satisfaction, reduce costs, and promote community happiness,” he said.
Dubai Live Platform
At the centre of the Municipality’s digital showcase is Dubai Live, an integrated system for real-time monitoring and management of city operations. The platform provides instant oversight of construction activities, licensing, and planning changes through the Urban Planning Observatory, which analyses data on buildings, infrastructure, and population density. Using AI, digital twins, and advanced analytics, Dubai Live connects to systems tracking vehicle, aviation, and marine movements — providing a unified, live view of city performance.
DANA Smart City Management System
The DANA project combines GIS and AI to map and analyse specialised buildings and real estate assets. The system produces detailed data for better regulatory oversight and planning decisions, helping Dubai achieve smarter governance and stronger compliance with sustainability and safety standards.
Dubai Municipality is also spotlighting next-generation inspection technologies that enhance transparency and efficiency:
The Smart Gold and Jewellery Testing Lab, the world’s first self-service lab for precious metals, delivers accurate results in under a minute using IoT and AI, boosting consumer trust and service speed.
The Smart Inspection System uses AI to automate inspection workflows, reducing turnaround times and improving compliance monitoring across multiple municipal sectors.
In environmental services, the Municipality’s Smart City Cleaning Operations Management System brings all waste collection and cleaning operations into a single digital dashboard. The system optimises routes, schedules, and performance tracking through data analytics. Supporting it is RASID, a satellite-based platform that monitors waste collection vehicles around the clock, improving efficiency and reducing carbon footprint.
Through these projects, Dubai Municipality is integrating technology, sustainability, and governance to build a connected, data-driven city. Its approach aims to make Dubai a global benchmark for smart urban management, where innovation supports both quality of life and long-term economic growth.
