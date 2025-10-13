GITEX Global 2025: Dubai's AI-driven future unveiled with global tech giants

“AI has evolved far beyond pilot projects, it’s now about real-world, large-scale deployment. Governments and enterprises are increasingly seeking secure, sovereign, and high-performance AI infrastructure that guarantees data privacy, model ownership, and national control,” he explains.

Open Innovation AI’s mission is to build sovereign AI infrastructure that empowers governments and enterprises to retain full ownership of their data and models. At GITEX Global, the company plans to engage stakeholders from government, telecom, and cloud sectors to explore how to build and scale sovereign AI systems in collaboration with leading technology providers.

Dr Benaichouche adds, “This shift is driving a new era of AI-optimized infrastructure, where performance, efficiency, and sustainability are as critical as model accuracy.”

In a region where data sovereignty and national resilience are top priorities, such platforms could redefine how the Middle East builds its digital independence.