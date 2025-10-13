GITEX Global 2025: Dubai's AI-driven future unveiled with global tech giants

Dubai’s IT leaders harness AI innovation to redefine enterprise efficiency and resilience
As GITEX Global 2025 opens its doors on October 13, Dubai once again cements its position as the world’s living lab for artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation. This year’s edition, themed around the AI-driven future of business, will showcase how local and international IT brands are reshaping enterprise workflows, enabling smarter cities, and delivering real-world AI applications across industries.
From cybersecurity to intelligent workspaces and sovereign AI ecosystems, Dubai’s technology leaders are demonstrating not only innovation but also trust, efficiency, and sustainability — the three cornerstones of the region’s digital strategy.
According to Dr Abed Benaichouche, Co-Founder and CEO of Open Innovation AI, the global conversation around AI has matured far beyond experimentation.
“AI has evolved far beyond pilot projects, it’s now about real-world, large-scale deployment. Governments and enterprises are increasingly seeking secure, sovereign, and high-performance AI infrastructure that guarantees data privacy, model ownership, and national control,” he explains.
Open Innovation AI’s mission is to build sovereign AI infrastructure that empowers governments and enterprises to retain full ownership of their data and models. At GITEX Global, the company plans to engage stakeholders from government, telecom, and cloud sectors to explore how to build and scale sovereign AI systems in collaboration with leading technology providers.
Dr Benaichouche adds, “This shift is driving a new era of AI-optimized infrastructure, where performance, efficiency, and sustainability are as critical as model accuracy.”
In a region where data sovereignty and national resilience are top priorities, such platforms could redefine how the Middle East builds its digital independence.
AI’s influence extends beyond data centres to the modern workplace. Logitech for Business is using this year’s GITEX Global to unveil a new range of AI-powered collaboration solutions that redefine hybrid workspaces.
Angelos Stefanidis, Head of Sales for Logitech’s Global Emerging Markets, highlights the brand’s commitment to sustainability and smarter workflows:
“As workplace trends shift towards AI-driven workflows, sustainability, and hybrid work, we see a growing demand for technology that makes collaboration more seamless and is also environmentally friendly.”
Logitech will introduce the Rally Board 65, an all-in-one video conferencing system featuring a 65-inch touchscreen, built-in occupancy sensors, and environmental detection capabilities — helping organizations automate meetings and optimize energy use.
Complementing this is Logitech Spot, a workplace sensor that detects occupancy and environmental conditions, enabling organizations to improve well-being while reducing operational costs. Visitors will also experience MX Master 4, Zone headsets, and the Signature Slim Solar+ K980 Keyboard in interactive demos.
“As the Middle East embraces digital transformation and hybrid work, Logitech is committed to providing solutions that will help build smarter and more inclusive workspaces,” Stefanidis notes.
For ManageEngine, a Zoho Corporation division, AI and cybersecurity are inseparable forces driving the future of enterprise IT. The company returns to GITEX for the 19th consecutive year, underscoring its deep connection with the region. Nirmal Kumar Manoharan, Vice President of Revenue Operations, emphasises the Middle East’s strategic role in the company’s expansion: “The Middle East is central to ManageEngine’s global growth strategy, and GITEX continues to be one of the most important platforms for us to engage with the region’s enterprises and partners.”
ManageEngine will showcase its suite of over 60 IT management solutions, covering everything from IT service management (ITSM) and operations (ITOM) to endpoint security and advanced analytics.
“Our theme centers around advancing AI and cybersecurity; two domains that are reshaping the regional technology landscape,” says Manoharan.
The company’s focus on localized AI-driven automation, compliance, and hybrid cloud security reflects an understanding of the unique challenges enterprises face — from state-sponsored threats to evolving data regulations.
“Looking ahead, AI adoption, hybrid cloud models, and cyber resilience will drive the next phase of transformation across the UAE and wider GCC,” he adds.
The Internet of Things (IoT) is another area where AI is adding intelligence to everyday life. Ring, a leader in connected home security, is showcasing innovations that blend convenience with privacy protection. Mohammad Meraj Hoda, VP of Business Development for Emerging Markets, emphasises that user trust remains central to every innovation: “At Ring, privacy and user control are central to everything we do. Through the Ring app’s Control Center, customers can manage their privacy and security preferences with ease.”
Ring’s ecosystem, from video doorbells and indoor/outdoor cameras to customizable alarms — allows users to monitor homes and loved ones remotely. Features such as Privacy Zones, Audio Toggles, and in-app video deletion ensure that smart living doesn’t come at the cost of personal privacy. “Connected devices are redefining convenience and peace of mind,” Hoda notes. “We enable homeowners to manage security anytime, anywhere, all through one app.”
This human-centred approach reflects how IoT, when paired with AI, is transforming how people live and interact with technology in the UAE and across the Middle East.
In a rapidly digitising region, cybersecurity remains the foundation of trust. SentinelOne is leading this transformation by embedding AI into every layer of defense.
Meriam ElOuazzani, Senior Regional Director for the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa, explains: “At SentinelOne, we are leading the evolution of AI-native cybersecurity in the region, empowering enterprises and government entities to secure their digital transformation with intelligence, speed, and trust.” The company’s Singularity Platform integrates protection across endpoints, cloud, identity, and data — allowing real-time detection and autonomous response to threats.
At GITEX Global 2025, under the theme Securing the Future with AI-Powered Cyber Defense, SentinelOne will present its ecosystem of partners and innovations. A highlight is its partnership with QGroup, which focuses on on-premises resilience for governments and critical infrastructure.
“Together with QGroup, we are demonstrating how innovation, trust, and sovereignty can coexist in a unified security architecture,” ElOuazzani says. “For SentinelOne, GITEX is where vision meets execution and where we continue to lead the conversation on what is next for AI and cybersecurity.”
Another global player shaping Dubai’s AI-driven cybersecurity landscape is Sophos. The brand will highlight its next-generation protection solutions that merge AI technology with human-led expertise to deliver 24/7 managed threat response.
Harish Chib, Vice President for Emerging Markets, Middle East & Africa, says cybersecurity investments are expanding as digital adoption accelerates: “We see sectors such as finance, energy, healthcare, and government leading the way, particularly in areas like cloud security, advanced threat protection, and managed services.”
At GITEX Global 2025, Sophos will showcase its Managed Detection and Response (MDR) capabilities, Active Threat Response, and the Sophos Endpoint integrated within the Taegis™ XDR platform. These solutions address both AI-driven threats — like deepfake fraud and automated phishing — and human-led attacks, such as ransomware.
“By combining AI-powered technologies with expert-led MDR, we provide protection across the full cybersecurity lifecycle, helping organisations stay ahead of evolving threats,” says Chib.
Sophos’ plans for a regional data centre and expanded partnerships reflect its growing commitment to localised operations and compliance.
GITEX Global 2025 is not just a trade show — it is a barometer of where the global technology conversation is heading. In Dubai, this conversation now has a distinctly AI-centric tone, encompassing sovereign infrastructure, cyber resilience, hybrid work, and smart living.
From Open Innovation AI’s sovereign models to Logitech’s intelligent workspaces, and from ManageEngine’s hybrid IT solutions to SentinelOne and Sophos’ AI-led security platforms, every innovation points to a singular truth — AI is no longer a future concept; it is the backbone of Dubai’s digital economy.
The next phase of the city’s evolution lies not in adopting technology, but in shaping it — responsibly, securely, and intelligently. As GITEX 2025 unfolds, Dubai stands ready to lead the AI-driven transformation of business, governance, and everyday life across the Middle East and beyond.
GITEX GLOBAL 2025, the world’s largest tech and AI event, returns from October 13–17 at Dubai World Trade Centre, spotlighting breakthroughs across biotech, physical AI, quantum computing, semiconductors and data centres. Over 6,800 tech enterprises and 2,000 startups from 180 countries will drive the global AI agenda, including G42, OpenAI, Microsoft, IBM, Oracle, Huawei and AMD. Running alongside is Expand North Star (October 12–15, Dubai Harbour), connecting 2,000 startups and 1,200 investors managing $1.1 trillion. Highlights include O’Leary Ventures’ mega AI data centre project, biotech pioneers Mammoth Biosciences and Paradromics, and quantum leaders IBM, PsiQuantum and IONQ. With record participation from Brazil, Serbia and Chile, GITEX Global cements Dubai’s role as the centre of the world’s AI and innovation economy. Don’t miss out, get your GITEX visitor pass here.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox