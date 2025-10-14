Speaking virtually at Gitex Global 2025 in Dubai alongside Peng Xiao, Group CEO of Abu Dhabi-based G42, Altman said this shift represents the next frontier of the “gentle singularity” he described earlier this year, when AI begins to take on the physical as well as cognitive work of creation. “Data centres that can build other data centres aren’t that far off,” he said, calling it one of the most under-discussed changes now unfolding in the technology landscape.