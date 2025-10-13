Record-breaking GITEX 2025 puts AI and Dubai in global spotlight

World’s largest tech event features 6,800 exhibitors, big focus on artificial intelligence
Dubai: The biggest-ever edition of Gitex Global opened at the Dubai World Trade Centre on October 13, bringing together the world’s largest assembly of technology firms, AI innovators and government leaders. The 45th edition features more than 6,800 exhibitors and 2,000 startups from 180 countries, cementing Dubai’s position as a leading hub for artificial intelligence and digital transformation.
This year’s event, themed around the global shift towards AI integration, computing convergence and digital governance, marks the most extensive artificial intelligence programme in Gitex history. The show floor this year highlights how AI and large language models are moving beyond experimentation to power critical infrastructure and business operations.
From algorithms improving healthcare diagnostics to predictive data systems managing city traffic, the exhibition reflects how machine learning has become integral to global growth and urban governance.
The show comes at a time when the UAE accelerates its national AI strategy, having launched over 150 AI-driven projects across government departments in the past year. The country was also ranked among the top ten globally in AI readiness, according to Oxford Insights’ 2024 Government AI Readiness Index.
Plans are underway to relocate Gitex Global and its sister startup show, Expand North Star, to Expo City Dubai in 2026. The move is part of Dubai’s vision to expand its role as a centre for technology, investment and innovation.
The new venue, currently undergoing a $2.7 billion expansion, will become the largest purpose-built indoor events facility in the region. The relocation also introduces “TechCation,” a new concept that blends technology with lifestyle and tourism through citywide activations, aligning with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33. The initiative aims to position Dubai among the world’s top three urban economies by 2033.
The December 2026 edition of Gitex Global will include the first-ever Gitex Scale Summit, a day dedicated to high-level dialogue on policy frameworks and opportunities in the global AI economy. The event will then showcase the latest developments across quantum computing, biosciences and advanced manufacturing.
Dubai’s continued investment in innovation has driven strong economic results. The emirate ranked first worldwide in Greenfield foreign direct investment projects in the first half of 2025, attracting $11 billion in inflows, according to Dubai FDI Monitor. It also emerged as a leading destination for digital talent, ranking No. 1 globally in the Savills Executive Nomad Index and second in the VisaGuide Digital Nomad Visa Index.
With record participation from global enterprises, investors and startups, GITEX Global 2025 reinforces the UAE’s growing influence in shaping the future of artificial intelligence, smart cities and the digital economy.
