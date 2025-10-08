GOLD/FOREX
Gitex Global to move to a new location in 2026

Event shifts to December and adds ‘TechCation’ to blend innovation with Dubai’s lifestyle

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
1 MIN READ
A file photo from Gitex Global 2024 - one of the world’s biggest tech trade shows. The event returns in Dubai next week.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Gitex Global, one of the world’s biggest technology events, is set to relocate to Expo City Dubai in December 2026, marking a major shift that blends technology, tourism, and lifestyle under one roof.

The move, directed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the guidance of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, will see Gitex and its startup platform Expand North Star come together again in a single venue — a first since Expo 2020.

Sheikh Hamdan also announced the launch of the world’s first ‘TechCation’, a new initiative that merges technology and leisure, offering visitors citywide experiences that go beyond the exhibition halls.

“GITEX’s relocation to Expo City Dubai and the introduction of TechCation represent the evolution of Dubai’s innovation story — one that connects business, culture, and lifestyle,” said the Dubai Government Media Office.

More to follow...

