Sheikh Mohammed congratulates Jordanian Professor Omar Yaghi on Nobel Prize win

Vice President hails Jordanian scientist’s achievement, celebrates Arab talent in science

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Sheikh Mohammed giving the Arab Geniuses Award in the category of Natural Science to Omar Yaghi, January 16, 2025.
Sheikh Mohammed giving the Arab Geniuses Award in the category of Natural Science to Omar Yaghi, January 16, 2025.
Supplied

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has congratulated Jordanian Professor Omar Yaghi on his remarkable achievement of winning the Nobel Prize in Chemistry.

Professor Yaghi was honoured with the ‘Great Arab Minds’ Award last year.
In a post on his X account, Sheikh Mohammed wrote: “A year ago, we honoured Professor Omar Yaghi with the ‘Great Arab Minds’ Award in the field of Natural Sciences. Today, we congratulate him on winning the Nobel Prize in Chemistry.”

“We congratulate Professor Omar — and before that, we congratulate the Arab world on these brilliant minds that make us proud before other nations. The Arab world is rich in talent and intellect. Our message is to restore confidence in ourselves, in our youth, and in our scientists,” the Vice President reaffirmed.

He added: “This is our message through the ‘Great Arab Minds’ Award and all our humanitarian and civilisational initiatives.”

