Jordanian-origin scientist wins chemistry Nobel for new form of molecular architecture

Heiner Linke, Chair of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry, Hans Ellegren, Secretary General of The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, and Olof Ramstroem, Member of the Nobel Committe for Chemistry, address a press conference to announce Japan's Susumu Kitagawa, UK-born Richard Robson and American-Jordanian Omar M. Yaghi as the winners of the 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, Sweden, on October 8, 2025. AFP