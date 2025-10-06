GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Europe
BREAKING NEWS

The Nobel Prize in medicine goes to 3 scientists for work on peripheral immune tolerance

The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday

Last updated:
AP
1 MIN READ
From left: Mary E. Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell and Shimon Sakaguchi.
From left: Mary E. Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell and Shimon Sakaguchi.
AP

STOCKHOLM: Mary E. Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell and Shimon Sakaguchi have won the Nobel Prize in medicine for their discoveries concerning peripheral immune tolerance.

The trio will be formally awarded the prize, Officially known as the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, during a ceremony on December 10.

Peripheral immune tolerance is one way the body helps keep the immune system from getting out of whack and attacking your own tissues instead of foreign invaders.

Monday’s announcement took place in Stockholm.

Last year's prize was shared by Americans Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun for their discovery of microRNA, tiny bits of genetic material that serve as on and off switches inside cells that help control what the cells do and when they do it.

Nobel announcements continue with the physics prize on Tuesday, chemistry on Wednesday and literature on Thursday. The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced Friday and the Nobel Memorial Prize in economics October 13.

The award ceremony will be held December 10, the anniversary of the death of Alfred Nobel, who founded the prizes. Nobel was a wealthy Swedish industrialist and the inventor of dynamite. He died in 1896.

Related Topics:
Science

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade

UAE Minister congratulates Gulf News on anniversary

2m read
Raekwon Chung, Honorary Chairman of the BRICS Forum on the Future of Cities, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate (with the IPCC), former Advisor to the UN Secretary-General on Climate Change, Republic of Korea.

BRICS Urban Future Forum: A focus on robotics and AI

2m read
'I Am Peacekeeper' global initiative launched in Dubai

'I Am Peacekeeper' global initiative launched in Dubai

2m read
UAE-based Palestinian teen shortlisted for $100k prize

UAE-based Palestinian teen shortlisted for $100k prize

3m read