Can Trump join other US presidents to win the Nobel Peace Prize?

A look at American leaders awarded the prize and the moments that earned them recognition

Last updated:
Alex Abraham, Senior Associate Editor
3 MIN READ
Former US Presidents Theodore Roosevelt, Woodrow Wilson, Jimmy Carter and Barack Obama.
Vijith Pulikkal, Gulf News/ AI-generated

The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday and US President Donald Trump's bid to win it has drawn added attention to the annual guessing game over the next laureate.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday said Donald Trump should be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, hours after the US president announced a ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas.

"Give @realDonaldTrump the Nobel Peace Prize - he deserves it!" said a post on the official X account of the Office of the Prime Minister of Israel.

This year, 338 individuals and organisations were nominated for the Peace Prize, which in 2025 was awarded to Nihon Hidankyo, a group of survivors of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings campaigning against nuclear weapons.

Here’s a look at the US presidents who have won the Nobel Peace Prize.

Theodore Roosevelt (1906)

For mediating the end of the Russo-Japanese War

Roosevelt became the first US President to win the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in negotiating peace between Russia and Japan, ending the 1904–05 war. His efforts culminated in the Treaty of Portsmouth. Known for his “big stick” diplomacy, Roosevelt combined military strength with strategic negotiation. A progressive reformer at home, he believed in active American global engagement and championed early international arbitration. His prize set a precedent for presidential diplomacy as a tool for global stability. He donated the prize money to promote peace and understanding, including support for war relief and academic institutions.

Woodrow Wilson (1919)

For founding the League of Nations

Wilson received the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to establish the League of Nations after World War I. Through his Fourteen Points, he envisioned a new international order based on self-determination, diplomacy, and collective security. Though the US Senate rejected joining the League, Wilson’s idealism influenced global governance for decades. He travelled to Europe to personally advocate for the Treaty of Versailles, a bold move for a sitting US president. Despite suffering a stroke during the campaign for US ratification, he remained committed to his peace vision. The League later evolved into the United Nations.

Jimmy Carter (2002)

For decades of work advancing peace, democracy, and human rights

Carter was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize more than two decades after his presidency, recognising his tireless post-office efforts through the Carter Centre. His initiatives include mediating international conflicts, monitoring elections in over 100 countries, and leading public health campaigns, such as eliminating Guinea worm disease. As President (1977–1981), Carter brokered the Camp David Accords between Egypt and Israel, a cornerstone of Middle East peace efforts. The Nobel Committee praised his “untiring effort to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts” and his work in promoting human rights, poverty reduction, and democratic reform globally.

Barack Obama (2009)

For efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation

Awarded early in his presidency, Obama received the Nobel Peace Prize for his vision and efforts to reshape global diplomacy and promote nuclear disarmament. The Nobel Committee cited his emphasis on multilateralism, dialogue, and a more cooperative world order. His speeches in Cairo and Prague outlined aspirations for peace and global engagement. Though critics said the award was premature, the committee intended it as an encouragement for leadership rooted in ideals, not force. During his presidency, Obama negotiated the Iran nuclear deal, normalised relations with Cuba, and emphasised diplomacy in US foreign policy.

Alex Abraham
Alex AbrahamSenior Associate Editor
Alex has been on the frontline of global headlines for nearly 30 years. A Senior Associate Editor, he’s part newsroom veteran and part globe-trotting correspondent. His credentials? He was part of the select group of journalists who covered Pope Francis’ historic visit to the UAE - flying with the pontiff himself. With 27 years on the ground in the Middle East, Alex is one of the most trusted voices in the region when it comes to decoding politics and power plays. He breaks down global affairs into slick, 60-second news - his morning reels are practically a daily ritual for audiences across the UAE. Sharp. Grounded. Fast. Insightful. That’s Alex at his best, bringing a steady editorial hand to every story he tells.
