All eyes on Trump as Nobel Peace Prize day nears

Trump’s renewed push for the prize has intensified since the announcement of a ceasefire and hostage exchange between Israel and Hamas — an agreement he has called “my peace plan”. In Tel Aviv, families of hostages chanted “Nobel Prize to Trump” as news of the ceasefire broke. The former president told a gathering of military leaders last week: “Will you get the Nobel Prize? Absolutely not. They’ll give it to some guy that didn’t do a damn thing.”

All eyes are on Donald Trump as the world awaits Friday’s Nobel Peace Prize announcement, with the US president openly yearning for an honour he has long claimed he “deserves.” Yet, despite his campaign for recognition and claims of brokering peace in the Middle East, experts and Norwegian officials say his chances remain remote.

Trump’s public lobbying has added pressure on Oslo, where the Nobel Committee operates independently of the Norwegian government. His son Eric urged followers on X to “retweet if you believe @realDonaldTrump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize,” while an official White House post called him “The Peace President.” Norwegian officials, however, stressed that the government does not and cannot interfere.

The Nobel Peace Prize, awarded by a five-member committee appointed by the Norwegian parliament, recognises sustained efforts to advance peace, fraternity, and human rights. The committee met for the last time on Monday, before the Israel–Hamas agreement was reached — meaning the deal will not influence this year’s decision.

Even so, Trump’s rhetoric and political stature have drawn Norway into an uncomfortable spotlight. Analysts say the committee will be careful to avoid any impression of bowing to political pressure. “His prospects are a long shot,” said Nina Græger, director of the Peace Research Institute Oslo. “His rhetoric does not point in a peaceful perspective.”

As anticipation builds, Norwegian officials are bracing for the diplomatic fallout. Norway’s $2 trillion sovereign wealth fund has major US investments, and trade negotiations are under way in Washington. Yet experts agree that despite the political noise, the Nobel Committee will hold its line.

“There’s a huge difference between getting fighting to stop in the short term and resolving root causes,” said historian Theo Zenou. “And the committee will not likely award the world’s most prestigious peace prize to someone who dismisses climate change.”

Alex Abraham Senior Associate Editor

Alex has been on the frontline of global headlines for nearly 30 years. A Senior Associate Editor, he’s part newsroom veteran and part globe-trotting correspondent. His credentials? He was part of the select group of journalists who covered Pope Francis’ historic visit to the UAE - flying with the pontiff himself. With 27 years on the ground in the Middle East, Alex is one of the most trusted voices in the region when it comes to decoding politics and power plays. He breaks down global affairs into slick, 60-second news - his morning reels are practically a daily ritual for audiences across the UAE. Sharp. Grounded. Fast. Insightful. That’s Alex at his best, bringing a steady editorial hand to every story he tells.