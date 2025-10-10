Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado said she was "in shock" to learn she had been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

"I'm in shock!" Machado is heard saying by telephone to Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, who replaced her as candidate in the last presidential elections after she was barred from running.

"We're shocked with joy," replies Gonzalez, who went into exile almost a year ago. "What is this? I can't believe it," insists the 58-year-old Machado, who lives in hiding in Venezuela.