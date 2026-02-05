GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

I would nominate Sheikh Mohamed for Nobel Peace Prize, says Timor Leste President at WGS2026

President José Ramos-Horta also won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1996

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan arrives for a welcoming ceremony prior to talks with Russian President at the Kremlin in Moscow on January 29, 2026.
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan arrives for a welcoming ceremony prior to talks with Russian President at the Kremlin in Moscow on January 29, 2026.
AFP

Dubai: Timor-Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta has said he would nominate UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the Nobel Peace Prize, praising the UAE’s contributions towards global peace and humanitarian causes.

The comment came during a wide-ranging conversation at the World Government Summit in Dubai, when Ramos-Horta — himself a Nobel Peace Prize laureate — was asked about his record of identifying and nominating potential peace prize candidates, which, according to Eleni Giokos, the CNN correspondent who was interviewing him, he almost always gets right.

Responding to a question about whether US President Donald Trump should be nominated, Ramos-Horta said Trump had already received a peace prize — referring to a symbolic award handed to him by the most recent recipient of the prize, Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado.

“Well, President Trump already got the peace prize from the lady from Venezuela who handed over to him her peace prize, so he already got one,” he said.

‘I would nominate Sheikh Mohamed’

He then added: “Now, seriously, if I’m going to nominate someone, I tell you I will nominate Sheikh Mohamed.”

Ramos-Horta said global perceptions of the UAE often overlook its humanitarian and diplomatic efforts.

“Everybody knows about the UAE, everybody knows about Dubai, about Abu Dhabi, but little do they know about how this little country is very rich, but how this little country has supported so many humanitarian efforts,” he said.

He pointed to the scale of the UAE’s aid relative to its economy, saying: “If you look at the GDP and the proportion of UAE contribution to development, to humanitarian relief, and all of that, it is one of the highest in the world.”

UAE’s role in mediating conflict

Ramos-Horta also highlighted the UAE’s role in conflict mediation, much of it conducted away from public view.

“Second, behind the scenes, quietly, they have mediated numerous conflicts, Eritrea and Ethiopia,” he said. “Now, more recently, a few days ago, the talks between Russia and Ukraine took place here.”

He said those efforts were marked by discretion, particularly by the UAE President.

“And that is done with incredible discretion, particularly by Sheikh Mohammed,” Ramos-Horta said. “He’s a very, very humble, very quiet person. He doesn’t like his name to be mentioned.”

The comments come as the UAE continues to expand humanitarian operations globally. In Gaza, the UAE has delivered emergency aid and medical assistance, established field hospitals, and facilitated the evacuation and treatment of injured civilians.

The country has also provided financial and humanitarian support to Sri Lanka during its economic crisis, alongside long-running aid and development programmes across Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

Related Topics:
World-Gov-Summit

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Scientists, Nobel Prize laureates and global policymakers attend the opening of the World Laureates Summit in Dubai. The event brings together more than 150 leading researchers and award winners to discuss the future of science and innovation.

Nobel laureates in Dubai: Will AI replace scientists?

4m read
A view of a community in Greenland.

Not thinking 'purely of peace' in Greenland push: Trump

3m read
Venezuelan opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner María Corina Machado departs the White House following a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on January 15, 2026 in Washington, DC. Machado has called for Democratic Unitary Platform candidate Edmundo González, who is widely considered to be the winner of the 2024 election, to assume the presidency of Venezuela following the January 03, 2026 capture and arrest of Nicolas Maduro by the United States military.

Machado says she 'presented' Trump with Nobel medal

3m read
This handout photo taken and released by Vatican Media, the Vatican press office, on January 12, 2026 shows Pope Leo XIV during a private audience with Venezuela's Nobel peace prize María Corina Machado in the Vatican.

Pope Leo XIV meets Venezuelan opposition leader Machado

2m read