I would nominate Sheikh Mohamed for Nobel Peace Prize, says Timor Leste President at WGS2026

President José Ramos-Horta also won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1996
Dubai: Timor-Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta has said he would nominate UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the Nobel Peace Prize, praising the UAE’s contributions towards global peace and humanitarian causes.
The comment came during a wide-ranging conversation at the World Government Summit in Dubai, when Ramos-Horta — himself a Nobel Peace Prize laureate — was asked about his record of identifying and nominating potential peace prize candidates, which, according to Eleni Giokos, the CNN correspondent who was interviewing him, he almost always gets right.
Responding to a question about whether US President Donald Trump should be nominated, Ramos-Horta said Trump had already received a peace prize — referring to a symbolic award handed to him by the most recent recipient of the prize, Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado.
“Well, President Trump already got the peace prize from the lady from Venezuela who handed over to him her peace prize, so he already got one,” he said.
He then added: “Now, seriously, if I’m going to nominate someone, I tell you I will nominate Sheikh Mohamed.”
Ramos-Horta said global perceptions of the UAE often overlook its humanitarian and diplomatic efforts.
“Everybody knows about the UAE, everybody knows about Dubai, about Abu Dhabi, but little do they know about how this little country is very rich, but how this little country has supported so many humanitarian efforts,” he said.
He pointed to the scale of the UAE’s aid relative to its economy, saying: “If you look at the GDP and the proportion of UAE contribution to development, to humanitarian relief, and all of that, it is one of the highest in the world.”
Ramos-Horta also highlighted the UAE’s role in conflict mediation, much of it conducted away from public view.
“Second, behind the scenes, quietly, they have mediated numerous conflicts, Eritrea and Ethiopia,” he said. “Now, more recently, a few days ago, the talks between Russia and Ukraine took place here.”
He said those efforts were marked by discretion, particularly by the UAE President.
“And that is done with incredible discretion, particularly by Sheikh Mohammed,” Ramos-Horta said. “He’s a very, very humble, very quiet person. He doesn’t like his name to be mentioned.”
The comments come as the UAE continues to expand humanitarian operations globally. In Gaza, the UAE has delivered emergency aid and medical assistance, established field hospitals, and facilitated the evacuation and treatment of injured civilians.
The country has also provided financial and humanitarian support to Sri Lanka during its economic crisis, alongside long-running aid and development programmes across Africa, Asia and the Middle East.
