Sheikh Mohamed holds talks with Putin in Moscow as UAE mediation role is praised

Leaders discuss Ukraine conflict and boosting strategic partnership
Dubai: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday held talks in Moscow, with President Putin praising the UAE’s role in mediating prisoner exchanges between Russia and Ukraine and hosting recent trilateral negotiations aimed at finding a diplomatic solution to the conflict.
During the meeting at the Kremlin, President Putin thanked the UAE for facilitating humanitarian efforts and organising talks involving Russia, Ukraine and the United States in Abu Dhabi, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.
Sheikh Mohamed expressed his pride in cooperating with Russia on the humanitarian issue of prisoner exchanges and reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to supporting dialogue and peaceful solutions to end the war.
The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and international developments, underscoring the importance of promoting peace and stability globally.
They reviewed the situation in the Middle East and stressed the urgent need to intensify efforts toward achieving a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution.
Following discussions on global issues, Sheikh Mohamed and President Putin focused on strengthening the strategic partnership between the UAE and Russia and advancing cooperation across key sectors.
They explored ways to boost bilateral ties in trade, investment, technology, space and energy, reaffirming their shared commitment to deepening cooperation across a wide range of fields.
Sheikh Mohamed highlighted the deep-rooted relations between the two countries, built on more than 50 years of trust and mutual respect.
He also pointed to two major economic agreements signed recently — the Trade in Services and Investment Agreement concluded in August and the Economic Partnership Agreement between the UAE and the Eurasian Economic Union signed in June — noting that both would significantly enhance trade flows, investment and sustainable development.
President Putin welcomed Sheikh Mohamed to Russia and expressed his appreciation for the UAE’s constructive role in regional and international affairs.
An official reception ceremony was held at the Kremlin, where the national anthems were played and an honour guard and cavalry welcomed Sheikh Mohamed.
President Putin later hosted a luncheon in honour of Sheikh Mohamed and the accompanying delegation, which included senior UAE leaders, ministers and officials.
Sheikh Mohamed departed Moscow at the conclusion of his official visit, with military jets escorting his aircraft as it exited Russian airspace in a gesture of honour.
