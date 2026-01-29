Sheikh Mohamed holds talks with Putin in Moscow as UAE mediation role is praised

Dubai: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday held talks in Moscow, with President Putin praising the UAE’s role in mediating prisoner exchanges between Russia and Ukraine and hosting recent trilateral negotiations aimed at finding a diplomatic solution to the conflict.

They reviewed the situation in the Middle East and stressed the urgent need to intensify efforts toward achieving a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution.

He also pointed to two major economic agreements signed recently — the Trade in Services and Investment Agreement concluded in August and the Economic Partnership Agreement between the UAE and the Eurasian Economic Union signed in June — noting that both would significantly enhance trade flows, investment and sustainable development.

