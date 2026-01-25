GOLD/FOREX
UAE President receives Russian President’s Envoy

Kirill Dmitriev conveys Putin’s greetings and thanks UAE for hosting trilateral dialogue

WAM
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan with Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev.
Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Sunday received Kirill Dmitriev, the Special Presidential Envoy for Foreign Investment and Economic Cooperation of the Russian Federation.

During the meeting, Kirill Dmitriev conveyed the greetings of President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation, along with his appreciation to the UAE for hosting the trilateral talks involving the United States, Russia, and Ukraine as part of ongoing efforts to promote dialogue and pursue diplomatic solutions to the Ukraine crisis.

The discussions also covered UAE-Russia cooperation and opportunities to enhance bilateral ties across various fields, particularly in the economic, investment, and development sectors.

The two sides also reviewed a number of issues of mutual interest.

