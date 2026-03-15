Sheikha Latifa: Emirati Children’s Day is a reminder to protect our youth
Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed that the happiness, and wellbeing of all children in the UAE is a top priority.
In a statement on Emirati Children’s Day, observed in the UAE on March 15 every year, Sheikh Mohamed said: “On Emirati Children’s Day, and in this Year of Family, we reiterate that the safety, happiness, and wellbeing of all children in the UAE remains a top priority.”
“During these challenging times, I encourage families, teachers, and all members of the community to reassure our children that they are safe, protected, and live in a country where they can grow up full of confidence, hope, and ambition,” Sheikh Mohamed tweeted.
Meanwhile, Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), affirmed that amid ongoing global developments and rapid changes shaping the world, the responsibility to strengthen comprehensive systems that protect and support children has become more urgent than ever, particularly in light of crises that continue to affect their security and future.
Sheikha Latifa said that Emirati Children’s Day serves as an important reminder of the shared responsibility to safeguard younger generations. “Children are the true wealth of societies and nations, the hope of the present and the builders of the future. Protecting them and ensuring their safety is a collective responsibility and a deeply rooted humanitarian commitment.”
Sheikha Latifa added: “The UAE has always placed people at the heart of its development journey. When we invest in our children, we invest in the promise of tomorrow. By nurturing environments grounded in peace, tolerance and opportunity, we give every child the space to grow with confidence, discover their talents and realise their full potential.”
She noted that safeguarding children and empowering them with opportunities to learn, grow and thrive remain national priorities, reflecting the UAE’s enduring belief that building the future begins with investing in people.
Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of Education, affirmed that the UAE’s celebration of Emirati Children's Day on March 15 reflects the leadership’s unwavering commitment to empowering its young generations as the foundation of the nation’s future. She noted that the day represents an opportunity to renew the country’s dedication to preparing Emirati children to achieve the UAE’s aspirations.
Al Amiri stated that celebrating Emirati Children’s Day under the theme “The Right to Digital Knowledge” reflects the UAE’s commitment to empowering children with access to knowledge, strengthening their learning, innovation, and role in shaping the nation’s future.
Al Amiri added that the Ministry of Education prioritises building students’ digital skills from an early age by integrating modern technologies, AI, and programming into the curriculum, while providing an advanced digital learning environment aligned with global developments and the needs of the knowledge economy.
Furthermore, Eng. Mohammed Al Qasim, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education, affirmed that the theme “The Right to Digital Knowledge” reflects the UAE’s commitment to preparing future generations with the skills needed to engage with modern technologies responsibly. He noted that digital literacy is essential for building knowledge-based societies driven by innovation and global competitiveness.
He added that the Ministry of Education is strengthening this right by developing digital curricula, expanding programming and AI education, and providing a modern learning environment that enables students to access digital knowledge and contribute to a future-ready, creative generation.
Additionally, Salama Al Ameemi, Director-General of the Family Care Authority (FCA), underscored the importance of empowering children to access digital knowledge safely and responsibly by raising awareness of online risks and providing the necessary support and guidance to children and their families.
Salama said, “In line with this year’s Emirati Children’s Day theme, ‘The Right to Digital Knowledge’, we at the Family Care Authority continues to uphold our commitment to empowering children to access digital knowledge safely and responsibly. This is achieved by raising awareness, promoting protection and providing the necessary support and guidance to children and their families. We work to raise understanding of digital risks such as cyber extortion and online threats, while implementing social initiatives that enrich knowledge and foster a cohesive resilient society."
Ayman Othman Al Barout, Secretary-General of the Arab Parliament for the Child, said the UAE’s celebration of Emirati Children’s Day represents a renewed national milestone that reflects the country’s progressive vision for nurturing children and safeguarding their rights.
He said the occasion highlights the UAE’s comprehensive framework aimed at protecting children and empowering them to become active partners in shaping the future.
Al Barout noted that the UAE has established an advanced global model for child protection through an integrated legislative and institutional system, most notably the Child Rights Law, known as “Wadeema’s Law”, issued in 2016.
The law strengthened legal protections for children against neglect, exploitation and violence, while affirming their rights to life, development, healthcare, education and a safe environment.
He explained that the designation of a national day for children came through the initiative of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, widely known as the “Mother of the Nation”, who serves as President of the General Women’s Union and Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood.