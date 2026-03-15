Salama said, “In line with this year’s Emirati Children’s Day theme, ‘The Right to Digital Knowledge’, we at the Family Care Authority continues to uphold our commitment to empowering children to access digital knowledge safely and responsibly. This is achieved by raising awareness, promoting protection and providing the necessary support and guidance to children and their families. We work to raise understanding of digital risks such as cyber extortion and online threats, while implementing social initiatives that enrich knowledge and foster a cohesive resilient society."