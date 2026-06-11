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Shakira and Burna Boy light up the 2026 World Cup opening ceremony in Mexico City with official song 'Dai Dai

Fireworks, dancers and star power launch expanded 48-team World Cup in style

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AFP
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Shakira and Burna Boy light up the 2026 World Cup opening ceremony in Mexico City with official song 'Dai Dai
RODRIGO OROPEZA

Shakira and Nigerian singer Burna Boy had the spectators out of their seats in the opening ceremony for the 2026 World Cup in the Estadio Azteca on Thursday ahead of the opening match between co-hosts Mexico and South Africa.

The 48-team tournament is also being hosted by the United States and Canada and will feature 104 games, culminating in the final in New Jersey on July 19.

Dancers twirled around a giant model of the World Cup trophy while fireworks went off in the historic 80,000-capacity stadium which hosted the 1970 and 1986 World Cup finals and has been renovated for this year's tournament.

In the highlight of the ceremony, Colombian star Shakira and Burna Boy performed "Dai Dai", the official song of the tournament, bringing roars from the crowd.

While there was a festive atmosphere inside the stadium, there were chaotic scenes in the centre of Mexico City where thousands of fans pushed and shoved as they attempted to enter the official World Cup fan zone shortly before the 1800 GMT kickoff.

Access to the fan zone in Zocala plaza was hampered by metal barriers erected in recent days to prevent protesting teachers reaching the area.

"Stop pushing and shoving, there are children here, you're like animals!" a city official shouted through a megaphone as he tried to control access to the venue where the opening game was to be shown on a giant screen.

Some fans threw water bottles and hurled insults at police as well as chanting in support of the Mexican team. 

"It's crazy," said Javier Maciel, a 25-year-old fan. "There could have been better organization."

The local government announced on social media that the site was "full" and suggested fans go to other plazas.

President Claudia Sheinbaum had been expected to watch the game at the fan zone but cast doubt on her presence following days of protests in the area by teachers demanding pay rises.

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