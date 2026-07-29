GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Tennis

Alex Eala looks to turn tables on defending champion Leylah Fernandez

Filipino tennis star defeated China’s Zheng Qinwen in a gruelling three-set encounter

Last updated:
Jai Rai
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Alexandra Eala of the Philippines returns a shot during a women's singles match against Qinwen Zheng of China on day two of the Mubadala Citi DC Open 2026 at William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center on July 28, 2026 in Washington, DC.
Alexandra Eala of the Philippines returns a shot during a women's singles match against Qinwen Zheng of China on day two of the Mubadala Citi DC Open 2026 at William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center on July 28, 2026 in Washington, DC.
AFP

Alex Eala will look to turn the tables when she takes on defending champion Leylah Fernandez in the round of 16 at the Mubadala Citi DC Open late Wednesday.

Eala is no stranger to the Filipino-Canadian, having faced Fernandez earlier this year at the WTA 500 Stuttgart Open, where she suffered a straight-sets defeat. Fernandez won that match 6-1, 6-4, showcasing her ability to disrupt Eala’s rhythm and control the contest.

Fernandez has also made a strong start to her title defence in Washington, cruising past Magda Linette 6-1, 6-4 in her opening match.

“I think it’s going to be a very tough match for me. Leylah’s such an amazing player and an amazing person as well,” Eala said.

The 20-year-old Filipino will also have to manage her recovery after battling for two hours and 26 minutes to defeat China’s Zheng Qinwen in a gruelling three-set encounter. Eala fought back after losing the opening set to beat the former world No. 4 and book her place in the second round.

With her next match scheduled to begin no earlier than 11pm, Eala knows recovery will be crucial.

“I think right now, my first priority is to recover, take care of my body so that I can arrive in the best shape possible to compete,” Eala said.

Eala is competing in her first tournament in North America as she begins her preparations for the US Open in August.

Related Topics:
Filipina tennis playerPhilippinesAlex Eala

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Cruz Hewitt of Australia during a men's singles match against Marcos Giron of the United States on day two of the Mubadala Citi DC Open 2026 at William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center on July 28, 2026 in Washington, DC.

Cruz Hewitt wins first ATP match 22 years after dad

2h ago2m read
Philippines' Alexandra Eala returns to Italy's Jasmine Paolini during their women's singles round of 16 tennis match on the eighth day of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 6, 2026.

Alex Eala explains Venus Williams withdrawal at DC Open

2m read
Eala, Venus reportedly not paired for Mubadala DC Open

Eala, Venus reportedly not paired for Mubadala DC Open

2m read
Alexandra Eala of the Philippines celebrates winning the third round women's singles match against Iga Swiatek of Poland at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 4, 2026.

I’ll represent Philippines with pride, Alex Eala says

2m read