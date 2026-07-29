Alex Eala looks to turn tables on defending champion Leylah Fernandez

Filipino tennis star defeated China’s Zheng Qinwen in a gruelling three-set encounter
Alex Eala will look to turn the tables when she takes on defending champion Leylah Fernandez in the round of 16 at the Mubadala Citi DC Open late Wednesday.
Eala is no stranger to the Filipino-Canadian, having faced Fernandez earlier this year at the WTA 500 Stuttgart Open, where she suffered a straight-sets defeat. Fernandez won that match 6-1, 6-4, showcasing her ability to disrupt Eala’s rhythm and control the contest.
Fernandez has also made a strong start to her title defence in Washington, cruising past Magda Linette 6-1, 6-4 in her opening match.
“I think it’s going to be a very tough match for me. Leylah’s such an amazing player and an amazing person as well,” Eala said.
The 20-year-old Filipino will also have to manage her recovery after battling for two hours and 26 minutes to defeat China’s Zheng Qinwen in a gruelling three-set encounter. Eala fought back after losing the opening set to beat the former world No. 4 and book her place in the second round.
With her next match scheduled to begin no earlier than 11pm, Eala knows recovery will be crucial.
“I think right now, my first priority is to recover, take care of my body so that I can arrive in the best shape possible to compete,” Eala said.
Eala is competing in her first tournament in North America as she begins her preparations for the US Open in August.