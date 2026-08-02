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Eala reaches career-high 24 after storming run

Filipino superstar on another hot run at the Washington Open with multiple upsets

Last updated:
Jaydip Sengupta, Pages Editor
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Alexandra Eala of the Philippines celebrates after winning a women's singles match against Naomi Osaka of Japan on day six of the Mubadala DC Open 2026 at William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center on August 01, 2026 in Washington, DC.
Alexandra Eala of the Philippines celebrates after winning a women's singles match against Naomi Osaka of Japan on day six of the Mubadala DC Open 2026 at William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center on August 01, 2026 in Washington, DC.
AFP

 Pop quiz.

What’s common to 2024 Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen, 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez, four-time Grand Slam semi-finalist Elina Svitolina and four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka?

The answer, which every Filipino would probably know, is that they are all victims of WTA Tour’s golden girl Alexandra Eala. The 21-year-old Filipino superstar’s win over Osaka in the semi-finals of the Washington Open was, however, not really a surprise given her recent remarkable form on the tour. She had reached the fourth round at Wimbledon, defeating defending champion Iga Swiatek on the way following her semi-final run in Berlin.

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By defeating second seed Svitolina in the quarter-finals, Eala made it her sixth top-10 victory of the year after dethroning 2025 Washington champion Fernandez, whose mother happens to be Filipino-Canadian.

And irrespective of how she fares in the final against the top seed Jessica Pegula, Eala is guaranteed to reach No 24 in the world rankings, her highest ever. A win, though, would take her into the top 20.

Following her victory against Osaka, Eala has now made it to her second WTA final, having lost her first last year at Eastbourne.

"I'm super proud of my performance," Eala said.

"I played really well and I had a great mentality and I stayed locked in until the end."

Against Osaka, it was a meeting of two Asians and Eala revealed the Japanese star was one of the idols of her youth.

"She definitely has an aura and she definitely has power," Eala said of Osaka.

"I remember watching her finals in the Australian Open and US Open, so really a great experience to share the court with her.

"I'm really happy I was able to produce that level against her."

Pegula, seeking her 12th WTA title and third of the year after wins in Dubai and Charleston, eliminated Russia's Diana Shnaider 7-5, 6-4 in the other semi-final.

"It's going to be a battle," Pegula said of the final. "Alex, I'm a big fan of hers. She's the future of the tour and she's already here."

Pegula beat Eala in a 2025 Miami semi-final in their only career meeting.

"I'm more well-rounded. I'm physically a little bit better. I've improved on a couple of my strokes. Serve has also improved quite a bit," Eala said of her game then and now.

Jaydip Sengupta
Jaydip SenguptaPages Editor
Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.
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