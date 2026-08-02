Eala reaches career-high 24 after storming run

The answer, which every Filipino would probably know, is that they are all victims of WTA Tour’s golden girl Alexandra Eala. The 21-year-old Filipino superstar’s win over Osaka in the semi-finals of the Washington Open was, however, not really a surprise given her recent remarkable form on the tour. She had reached the fourth round at Wimbledon, defeating defending champion Iga Swiatek on the way following her semi-final run in Berlin.

"I'm more well-rounded. I'm physically a little bit better. I've improved on a couple of my strokes. Serve has also improved quite a bit," Eala said of her game then and now.

"It's going to be a battle," Pegula said of the final. "Alex, I'm a big fan of hers. She's the future of the tour and she's already here."

Following her victory against Osaka, Eala has now made it to her second WTA final, having lost her first last year at Eastbourne.

And irrespective of how she fares in the final against the top seed Jessica Pegula, Eala is guaranteed to reach No 24 in the world rankings, her highest ever. A win, though, would take her into the top 20.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.