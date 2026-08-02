Eala reaches career-high 24 after storming run

Filipino superstar on another hot run at the Washington Open with multiple upsets
Pop quiz.
What’s common to 2024 Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen, 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez, four-time Grand Slam semi-finalist Elina Svitolina and four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka?
The answer, which every Filipino would probably know, is that they are all victims of WTA Tour’s golden girl Alexandra Eala. The 21-year-old Filipino superstar’s win over Osaka in the semi-finals of the Washington Open was, however, not really a surprise given her recent remarkable form on the tour. She had reached the fourth round at Wimbledon, defeating defending champion Iga Swiatek on the way following her semi-final run in Berlin.
By defeating second seed Svitolina in the quarter-finals, Eala made it her sixth top-10 victory of the year after dethroning 2025 Washington champion Fernandez, whose mother happens to be Filipino-Canadian.
And irrespective of how she fares in the final against the top seed Jessica Pegula, Eala is guaranteed to reach No 24 in the world rankings, her highest ever. A win, though, would take her into the top 20.
Following her victory against Osaka, Eala has now made it to her second WTA final, having lost her first last year at Eastbourne.
"I'm super proud of my performance," Eala said.
"I played really well and I had a great mentality and I stayed locked in until the end."
Against Osaka, it was a meeting of two Asians and Eala revealed the Japanese star was one of the idols of her youth.
"She definitely has an aura and she definitely has power," Eala said of Osaka.
"I remember watching her finals in the Australian Open and US Open, so really a great experience to share the court with her.
"I'm really happy I was able to produce that level against her."
Pegula, seeking her 12th WTA title and third of the year after wins in Dubai and Charleston, eliminated Russia's Diana Shnaider 7-5, 6-4 in the other semi-final.
"It's going to be a battle," Pegula said of the final. "Alex, I'm a big fan of hers. She's the future of the tour and she's already here."
Pegula beat Eala in a 2025 Miami semi-final in their only career meeting.
"I'm more well-rounded. I'm physically a little bit better. I've improved on a couple of my strokes. Serve has also improved quite a bit," Eala said of her game then and now.