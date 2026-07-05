Alex Eala: From starstruck graduate to giant-killer

Filipina sensation was once presented her diploma by Swiatek, who she beat at Wimbledon
For people who have been following Filipino sensation Alexandra Eala’s trajectory over the past couple of years, her history-making defeat of defending champion Iga Swiatek in the third round at Wimbledon on Saturday should come as little surprise.
It has happened before and rest assured it will happen again.
The 21-year-old had already beaten the six-time Grand Slam champion and former world no. 1 Swiatek in Miami last year as she announced herself to the tennis world during her incredible semis run. But this triumph on the sport's biggest stage surpassed that breakthrough and for the 29th-seeded southpaw, it was a dream-come-true moment in more ways than one.
Back in 2023, an 17-year-old Eala was presented with her graduation diploma from the Rafael Nadal tennis academy by guest of honour Swiatek, a moment that she remembered following her victory.
"I hope you will be tenacious," the world No. 3 had told the starstruck Filipina that day.
"I hope no matter what you do in the future years, if you're going to do it the best way possible, I'm sure you'll have no regrets at the end."
And tenacious is the right word to describe Eala’s performance against Swiatek on the hallowed Centre Court on Saturday.
"It's incredible to have my countrymen cheering me on and knowing that we're all in this together," she said in an on-court interview as she looked around at the Philippines flags.
"This goes out to them, this goes out to my family, this goes out to all the little girls with ruffled socks and chubby cheeks. It means the world," added Eala, who saved two set points in the first-set tiebreaker.
"I felt like Alexandra was more brave in important moments," Swiatek admitted after her defeat. "In the tiebreak we both had many chances to close the set earlier, and it didn't go my way."
Former American world No. 1 tennis player Billie Jean King also shared a post on X in Eala's praise.
She wrote, "What a treat to spend some time with Alex Eala, fresh off her historic win at Wimbledon today. She is the first Filipino to reach the Round of 16. Such an inspiration for kids in the Philippines and all over the world. Keep going for it, Alex!"
Eala next takes on 2024 finalist Jasmine Paolini – who lost to the Filipina at the Dubai Tennis Championships earlier this year – in the Round of 16. The Filipina has an astonishing 7-4 record against top-10 opponents in her career, having defeated world No 2 Elena Rybakina and world No 8 Elena Svitolina in back-to-back matches at the German Open in the lead-up to Wimbledon just last month.
And cheered on by a partisan crowd, it will hardly be a surprise if Eala continues her giant-killing spree into the quarter-finals and beyond on the back of her consistent groundstrokes and never-say-die attitude which more than makes up for her Achilles heel, her not-so-convincing serve.