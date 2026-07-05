Alex Eala: From starstruck graduate to giant-killer

For people who have been following Filipino sensation Alexandra Eala’s trajectory over the past couple of years, her history-making defeat of defending champion Iga Swiatek in the third round at Wimbledon on Saturday should come as little surprise.

And cheered on by a partisan crowd, it will hardly be a surprise if Eala continues her giant-killing spree into the quarter-finals and beyond on the back of her consistent groundstrokes and never-say-die attitude which more than makes up for her Achilles heel, her not-so-convincing serve.

Eala next takes on 2024 finalist Jasmine Paolini – who lost to the Filipina at the Dubai Tennis Championships earlier this year – in the Round of 16. The Filipina has an astonishing 7-4 record against top-10 opponents in her career, having defeated world No 2 Elena Rybakina and world No 8 Elena Svitolina in back-to-back matches at the German Open in the lead-up to Wimbledon just last month.

She wrote, "What a treat to spend some time with Alex Eala, fresh off her historic win at Wimbledon today. She is the first Filipino to reach the Round of 16. Such an inspiration for kids in the Philippines and all over the world. Keep going for it, Alex!"

"I felt like Alexandra was more brave in important moments," Swiatek admitted after her defeat. "In the tiebreak we both had many chances to close the set earlier, and it didn't go my way."

"This goes out to them, this goes out to my family, this goes out to all the little girls with ruffled socks and chubby cheeks. It means the world," added Eala, who saved two set points in the first-set tiebreaker.

"It's incredible to have my countrymen cheering me on and knowing that we're all in this together," she said in an on-court interview as she looked around at the Philippines flags.

"I hope no matter what you do in the future years, if you're going to do it the best way possible, I'm sure you'll have no regrets at the end."

The 21-year-old had already beaten the six-time Grand Slam champion and former world no. 1 Swiatek in Miami last year as she announced herself to the tennis world during her incredible semis run. But this triumph on the sport's biggest stage surpassed that breakthrough and for the 29 th -seeded southpaw, it was a dream-come-true moment in more ways than one.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.