Eala loses in French Open first round

The match was touted as one of the headline first-round ties at Roland Garros, but the world No 38 couldn’t reproduce the kind of counter-punching tennis she is renowned for against the 18-year-old American. The 21-year-old Filipina, while popular wherever she plays, has somewhat struggled so far in her short career on the Grand Slam stage and had been keen to lay down a marker early in Paris. But against the Australian Open quarter-finalist, she managed to win only 45 per cent on her first serve, as her Achilles heel – her weak serve – returned to haunt her. In contrast, Jovic won 70 per cent on her first serve.