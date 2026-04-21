Alex Eala turns heads at Laureus Sports Awards

Dubai: Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala once again flew the flag for the Philippines on the international stage, making an appearance on the red carpet at the prestigious Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid.

Eala graced the red carpet at what is widely regarded as the “Oscars of Sport,” where her fellow tennis stars Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka were named Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year, respectively.

Eala made the most of the special occasion, snapping a rare selfie alongside some of sport’s biggest names at the iconic Palacio de Cibeles in Madrid.

The star-studded night brought together a wide mix of sporting icons from across different disciplines, underlining the global stature of the Laureus World Sports Awards.

Alongside world-class tennis stars such as stars Alcaraz, Sabalenka, and Novak Djokovic, the event also welcomed top athletes from other sports, including football figures Toni Kroos and Lamine Yamal, as well as golf major winner Rory McIlroy.

Winter sports stars like Chloe Kim and co-host Eileen Gu were also in attendance, while Paralympic athlete Gabriel Araújo added to the diverse line-up of sporting excellence.

After her appearance at the awards, Eala will quickly turn her attention back to tennis, with her opening-round match at the Madrid Open set for Wednesday.

Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.