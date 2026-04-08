Eala loses at Linz after letting big leads slip

It was a match of contrasting styles as Eala, a counter-puncher, tried to extend rallies from the baseline, while the 28-year-old tried to shorten points, going for big winners. While the Filipino initially managed to wear down the Latvian from the back of the court, once Ostapenko got her radar in place, she kept blasting winners and did not let Eala recover.

Alex Eala flattered to deceive against clay-court specialist and 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko as the Filipina star bowed out in the round of 16 match at Linz after leading 4-2 in the first set and 5-1 in the second. The Latvian 4 th seed won 6-4, 7-5 to register her first win over the 20-year-old in their three meetings.

Nevertheless, one positive to come out of this week for world No 46 Eala is that she has secured a main draw spot at the WTA 500 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany, starting next week. She replaces Zheng Qinwen, who withdrew due to injury.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.