GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Tennis

Why did Alex Eala drop from career-high No. 29 to No. 50

Filipino tennis star is set to face Laura Siegemund on Thursday in Round of 64

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Alexandra Eala of the Philippines and Linda Noskova of Czechia wait in the players tunnel before walking out onto court for their fourth round match of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 10, 2026 in Indian Wells, California.
Alexandra Eala of the Philippines and Linda Noskova of Czechia wait in the players tunnel before walking out onto court for their fourth round match of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 10, 2026 in Indian Wells, California.
AFP

Dubai: Just a few days ago, Filipino tennis standout Alex Eala reached a career-high No. 29 in the official WTA rankings. However, by Wednesday, she had dropped to No. 50 in the live, unofficial rankings as play began at the Miami Open.

So what caused the sudden shift?

The WTA rankings operate on a 52-week rolling system, meaning players lose the points they earned from the same tournament the previous year once that event starts again. In Eala’s case, the live rankings now reflect the loss of the 390 points she gained from her remarkable semi-final run at last year’s Miami Open. Her total has consequently fallen from 1,525 to 1,145 points.

There is, however, a small offset. As the 31st seed this year, Eala received a first-round bye and automatically advanced to the Round of 64, earning 10 points. This reduces the net deduction to 380 points. She is set to face Laura Siegemund on Thursday in that round.

If Eala advances to the third round, she could face a major challenge in second seed and world No. 3 Iga Swiatek.

The 20-year-old still has the opportunity to reclaim those lost points by matching last year’s semi-final performance — or even surpassing it with a deeper run to the final or a title win.

Reflecting on her breakthrough in Miami, Eala said on The Sit-Down podcast: “I think that run has to be the highlight of my career so far. That’s what put me on the map. Everything clicked after that. I look back at that moment, and I just think, wow, it was insane. It’s crazy to believe that actually happened.”

After Miami, Eala is scheduled to compete at the Upper Austria Ladies Linz from April 6 to 12, which will likely mark her first clay-court appearance of the season.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More
Related Topics:
Filipina tennis playerPhilippinesTennisAlex Eala

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Alexandra Eala of the Philippines plays Linda Noskova of Czechia during Day 7 of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 10, 2026 in Indian Wells, California.

Alex Eala faces her moment of truth in Miami

3m read
Alexandra Eala of the Philippines returns a shot to Linda Noskova of Czechia during Day 7 of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 10, 2026 in Indian Wells, California.

I’m here to stay, says Alex Eala despite tough loss

2m read
Alexandra Eala of the Phiippines plays a forehand against Coco Gauff of the United States in their third round match of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden

Eala faces Noskova in India Wells Round of 16

3m read
Alex Eala of Philippines trains during the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 24, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Why Alex Eala has lot to lose at Miami Open next month

2m read