Alex Eala faces her moment of truth in Miami

Eala has now climbed up to world No 29 in the latest rankings released on Monday, with her breakthrough calendar year, since her sensational semi-final run in Miami last year as a wildcard ranked No 140, turning a full circle. The feisty counter-puncher will not only be a seeded player in the Miami WTA 1000 event which starts on Tuesday, she will also receive a first-round bye by virtue of that.

Dubai: Filipino tennis sensation Alexandra Eala has just reached another career-high in the WTA rankings, and while it is sure to give her quiet satisfaction, the 20-year-old from Quezon City will also know how big the upcoming two weeks in Miami is going to be for her tennis future.

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Eala recently told The Sit-Down podcast: “I think that [Miami run] has to be the highlight of my career so far. That’s what put me on the map. Everything clicked after that. I look back at that moment, and I just think, wow, it was insane.

If she manages to get through to Round 3, she will come up against second seed and world No 3 Iga Swiatek of Poland. Now, mind you, the then world No 2 Swiatek was one of Eala’s victims during the Filipina’s glorious run in Miami last year, with the left-hander winning 6-2, 7-5 in the quarter-finals.

The hugely-popular Filipina reached the Round of 16 in her previous WTA 1000 tournament at Indian Wells, where she did not play last year, and the 120 points she gained during her run there will really come in handy if she cannot replicate her Miami performance from last year, given she has an enormous 380 points to defend — she has already gained 10 points owing to her first-round bye in Miami.

A stellar show in Miami will put her right back where she belongs, but a slip will prove very costly, as she will be negotiating the lower half of the draw that also features 2023 French Open finalist Karolina Muchova, world No 9 Victoria Mboko and 2024 French Open semi-finalist and Russian teen sensation Mirra Andreeva.

The WTA uses a rolling 52-week, cumulative system for the rankings and players have to defend points from their 18 best tournaments or the corresponding period 12 months ago. As a result, Eala has already dropped 20 spots in the Live Rankings and currently sits at No 49.

And it is not just the pressure from her fans that she has to handle now. She has a lot to lose ranking-wise as well.

Following her solid campaign in the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, Eala said, “Miami last year was a beautiful time for me and it was the start of all of this. Since then, I’ve achieved a lot and I’ve grown a lot as well. I had so many good matches, tough losses and so much experience since then and that has helped me build confidence, self-esteem.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.