Red-hot Kostyuk stuns birthday girl Swiatek at French Open

The world No 15, who is still unbeaten on clay in 2026 and is on a 15-match winning streak, moved into the quarter-finals at Roland Garros for the first time in her career.

Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk, by far the hottest woman on clay this season with titles at the WTA 1000 Madrid Open and WTA 250 Open de Rouen, spoiled the birthday celebrations of four-time French Open champion and world No 3 Iga Swiatek in ruthless fashion on Sunday with a clinical 7-5, 6-1 win in the Round of 16.

"I'm still in shock to beat such an unbelievable player who won four times here and I lost four times to her before this, I never took a set off her," 23-year-old Kostyuk said.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.