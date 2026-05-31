GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Tennis

Red-hot Kostyuk stuns birthday girl Swiatek at French Open

Unbeaten on clay this season, Ukrainian romps into French Open quarters

Last updated:
Jaydip Sengupta, Pages Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk reacts after a point as she plays against Poland's Iga Swiatek during their women's singles match on day 8 of the French Open tennis tournament on Court Philippe-Chatrier at the Roland-Garros Complex in Paris on May 31, 2026.
Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk reacts after a point as she plays against Poland's Iga Swiatek during their women's singles match on day 8 of the French Open tennis tournament on Court Philippe-Chatrier at the Roland-Garros Complex in Paris on May 31, 2026.
AFP POUJOULAT

Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk, by far the hottest woman on clay this season with titles at the WTA 1000 Madrid Open and WTA 250 Open de Rouen, spoiled the birthday celebrations of four-time French Open champion and world No 3 Iga Swiatek in ruthless fashion on Sunday with a clinical 7-5, 6-1 win in the Round of 16.

The world No 15, who is still unbeaten on clay in 2026 and is on a 15-match winning streak, moved into the quarter-finals at Roland Garros for the first time in her career.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

"I'm still in shock to beat such an unbelievable player who won four times here and I lost four times to her before this, I never took a set off her," 23-year-old Kostyuk said.

The first set went on serve until the seventh game when Swiatek pounced on Kostyuk's service to move in front.

From there, the Pole's own delivery deserted her as the Ukrainian hit back to level before the pair again exchanged another pair of breaks.

Kostyuk then dug in to hold and force the former world number one to try and serve to stay in the set.

Two Swiatek double faults gave Kostyuk the chance to claim the opener and she did with a low cross-court backhand that whizzed past her opponent at the net.

Swiatek swiftly departed the court at the interval in a bid to regroup.

She came back out firing as she immediately nosed ahead with a break to 15.

But Kostyuk was not to be denied as she sealed a three-game streak with a bruising forehand winner past a stranded Swiatek to lead 3-1.

A stunning rally concluded with a reflex volley at the net that Swiatek could not equal. In the next game a dominant Kostyuk held to love to move Swiatek to the brink.

The match was up for the six-time major winner as Kostyuk consistently pinned the Pole back with her powerful groundstrokes to win the final two games.

Kostyuk will face either seventh-seeded compatriot Elina Svitolina or Swiss 11th seed Belinda Bencic for a spot in the semi-finals.

Jaydip Sengupta
Jaydip SenguptaPages Editor
Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.
Show More
Related Topics:
Tennis

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

US Coco Gauff looks on as she plays against Austria's Anastasia Potapova during their women's singles match on day 7 of the French Open tennis tournament on Court Philippe-Chatrier at the Roland-Garros Complex in Paris on May 30, 2026.

Defending champion Gauff eliminated from French Open

2m read
The European heat wave has hit France hard

Heat wave at French Open – Who is benefiting?

3m read
Alexandra Eala overcomes Magdalena Frech in the opening round of the Italian Open

Eala climbs up WTA rankings after Italian Open win

2m read
Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine celebrates after defeating Mirra Andreeva during their women's singles final match at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain.

A ‘perfect 10’ backflip caps Kostyuk’s run in Madrid

2m read