“Congratulations @martakostyuk #perfect10 landing”, posted legendary Romanian gymnast Nadia Comaneci on her Facebook account after the Ukrainian capped off a remarkable title-winning run at the WTA 1000 Madrid Open with her signature backflip. For the record, Comaneci was the first gymnast to be awarded a perfect 10 at the 1976 Montreal Olympics.

For Kostyuk, ranked and aged 23, her dream run on clay continued with the biggest title of her career when she beat Mirra Andreeva of Russia 7-5, 6-3 on Saturday. She collapsed back onto the clay court and held her hands over her face after converting match point when Andreeva's final shot flew long. After getting to her feet, she did the acrobatic backflip while the crowd cheered.

The Ukrainian won when she met Russian Andreeva in Brisbane earlier this year in their only prior meeting, and both have since enjoyed stellar starts to the clay-court swing.

She became only the second player outside of the top 20 to win the Madrid Open, in her third final of an impressive 2026 thus far. Kostyuk beat the fifth-ranked Jessica Pegula and 13th-ranked Linda Noskova en route to the final, her first for a WTA 1000 tournament.

"I would like to congratulate Marta and her team for the win today and for her season," Andreeva said, while Kostyuk clapped. "You have won two tournaments in a row, so congrats."

"I've been doing that really well (over) the past years I think, so I'm very proud of myself and my team."

"It took me many years to reach this point and the one word I think about right now is consistency – showing up every day no matter how hard it is, no matter how much you love or hate what you do.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.