No hatrick, Carlos Alcaraz ruled out of French Open with injury shock

French Open wide open as Alcaraz ends bid for third straight Roland-Garros crown
It’s a major setback for Roland-Garros and the wider tennis world, and one that reshapes the entire tournament narrative.
Carlos Alcaraz confirmed on Friday that he will not defend his French Open title, opting to step away due to a persistent right wrist injury. The issue, which first surfaced during the Barcelona Open earlier this month, has now been diagnosed as a combination of tendon inflammation and cartilage damage.
After further medical evaluation, Alcaraz and his team made the call to prioritise recovery over risk. It also means he will miss the Italian Open in Rome, effectively ruling him out of the entire clay swing at the highest level.
In a message shared on X, Alcaraz explained the decision and opened up about the situation.
“After the results of the tests carried out today, we have decided that the most prudent thing is to be cautious and not participate in Rome and Roland Garros, while we wait to assess the evolution to decide when we will return to the court. It's a complicated moment for me, but I'm sure we'll come out stronger from here.”
Roland-Garros also reacted to the news with an emotional message on X, acknowledging the absence of their two time champion.
“Some heartbreaking news as Carlos Alcaraz, our 2024 and 2025 champion, will not be able to defend his title at Roland-Garros 2026 due to a wrist injury.
Wishing you all the best in your recovery Carlos, we’ll miss you!”
The ranking implications are massive. As the defending champion in both Rome and Paris, Alcaraz is expected to drop around 3,000 ATP points, which could shake up the top of the rankings in the coming weeks.
His absence also leaves a huge void in Paris. Alcaraz was chasing a third straight Roland-Garros crown, having won back to back titles in 2024 and 2025. Last year’s final, where he saved three championship points to beat Jannik Sinner in a marathon that stretched over five and a half hours, is already part of tournament folklore.
With Alcaraz out, the spotlight now shifts firmly to Sinner, the current world No 1, and Alexander Zverev, both of whom will sense a major opportunity on clay. Still, without the defending champion, this year’s French Open will feel very different.