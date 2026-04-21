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Laureus Awards: PSG, Norris, Alcaraz, Sabalenka, Lamine Yamal all recognised

PSG crowned World Team of the Year as global stars light up Laureus night

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Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
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Laureus award winners 2026
Laureus award winners 2026
AFP

Paris Saint Germain have been named Laureus World Team of the Year, one of the most prestigious honours in global sport, at the 2026 awards in Madrid.

It feels like a fitting reward for a side that finally ticked the biggest box. After years of chasing it, PSG won their first Champions League title and did it in style, capping off a season where they simply looked a level above everyone else.

PSG's Dominance

The Champions League run was where it all came together. PSG knocked out Liverpool, Aston Villa and Arsenal before producing a final performance that will be talked about for years, putting five past Inter Milan. And they are doing it all over again this season, with another deep run that has taken them into the semi finals of the Champions League.

But it was not just about Europe. They dominated at home too, winning Ligue 1, the Coupe de France and the Trophée des Champions. And they did not slow down after that. Wins in the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup showed this was not a one off run, but a team in complete control of its era.

That level of consistency is what made this award feel inevitable.

PSG now join a very small group of clubs to win this honour, alongside names like Manchester United, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

Club president Nasser Al Khelaifi summed it up well, pointing to the collective strength of the squad and how the team itself is the real superstar behind this success.

Big names shine on the night

While PSG took the team prize, the night was packed with star power across sports.

Carlos Alcaraz picked up the men’s award after another dominant year in tennis, while Aryna Sabalenka was named the top female athlete.

Lando Norris’ rise in Formula One earned him the Breakthrough award, and Rory McIlroy’s long awaited Masters win saw him take Comeback of the Year.

Brazilian Para swimmer Gabriel Araujo, known as "Gabrielzinho," also got recognition. Belarus' tennis player Aryna Sabalenka won the Sportswoman of the year award.

There was also a nod to the future, with Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal winning the Young Sportsperson award, a sign of how quickly he is becoming one of football’s biggest names.

More than just awards

The Laureus Awards have always been about more than just trophies. With winners decided by legends of sport, it carries a different kind of weight.

This year’s ceremony in Madrid was another reminder of that. From PSG’s dominance to individual brilliance across different sports, it was a celebration of what a great year in sport really looks like.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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