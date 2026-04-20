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Sachin Tendulkar calls Laureus Statuette “something really special”

The Indian cricket icon shares how it feels to be honored with the award

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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Sachin Tendulkar poses after winning the Laureus Best Sporting Moment award for "Carried on the shoulders of a nation" during the Laureus World Sports Awards 2020 in Berlin, Germany February 17, 2020.
Sachin Tendulkar poses after winning the Laureus Best Sporting Moment award for "Carried on the shoulders of a nation" during the Laureus World Sports Awards 2020 in Berlin, Germany February 17, 2020.
Reuters

Dubai: Ahead of the much anticipated 2026 edition of the Laureus World Sports Awards, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar describes how it feels to win a Laureus Statuette.

In 2020, With the incredible backing of Indian cricket fans, who united in support of their hero, the Laureus Sporting Moment Award (2000-2020) public fan vote was won by Tendulkar.

Chosen by sports fans worldwide, the award honoured moments over the past two decades where sport brought people together in remarkable ways.

On his sixth attempt, Tendulkar led India to victory at the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, a landmark triumph that saw the nation lift the trophy on home soil for the first time, and secure their second World Cup title overall.

In a recently released interview on the official Laureus World Sports Awards Instagram page, Tendulkar spoke about what it meant to be awarded the trophy.

“When you have this beautiful trophy in your hand, you really feel special, said the Indian.

“For all those years where you’ve been through ups and downs in life, and then you get appreciated in this special manner in front of the top athletes in the world, it really makes it a memorable event.”

The Laureus World Sports Awards are among the most prestigious honours in global sport, often referred to as the “Oscars of sport.”

Held annually, the ceremony celebrates the very best athletes, teams, and sporting moments from around the world, bringing together stars from across different disciplines onto one global stage.

Key categories include World Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year, Team of the Year, Breakthrough of the Year, Comeback of the Year, as well as fan-voted honours like Sporting Moment, alongside special awards such as Lifetime Achievement.

Winners are selected by the Laureus World Sports Academy, a panel made up of some of the greatest figures in sporting history. Each recipient is presented with the Laureus Statuette, a symbolic trophy representing excellence and the unifying power of sport.

What sets the awards apart is their global scope, recognising achievement across all sports, making it one of the highest accolades an athlete or team can receive internationally.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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