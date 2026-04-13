Sachin Tendulkar pays emotional tribute to Asha Bhosle

Bhosle died at Breach Candy Hospital after battling multiple health issues. She had been admitted a day earlier due to extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. Doctors confirmed that the cause of death was organ failure.

India’s cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar turned emotional as he paid tribute to legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 92 in Mumbai.

Tendulkar, accompanied by his wife Anjali, reached the singer's Mumbai residence to pay his last respects. He appeared visibly moved as he bid farewell to a voice that shaped generations of music lovers.

As news of her passing spread, several prominent figures from the film industry and politics gathered at her Mumbai residence to pay their last respects.

Widely regarded as one of India’s most versatile singers, Bhosle’s career spanned over seven decades. She effortlessly moved across genres, from classical and ghazals to cabaret and pop. She also held a Guinness World Record for the highest number of studio recordings.

Alongside her sister Lata Mangeshkar, she defined the golden era of Hindi film music. Her collaborations with composer RD Burman, whom she later married, are still regarded as some of the finest and most memorable in Hindi cinema.

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