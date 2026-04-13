Kareena, Taimur at star-studded Wankhede as MI lose; tribute to Asha Bhosle was emotional

Celebs light up Wankhede as MI fall short in emotional night
Mumbai Indians lost their game but Wankhede was absolutely star studded as it is always. The Wankhede Stadium transformed into a glittering intersection of cricket and cinema on Sunday night, as Mumbai Indians hosted Royal Challengers Bengaluru. While the home side had a tough outing on the field, the stands told a very different story, filled with glamour, excitement, and nonstop buzz.
All eyes were on the Pataudi family, who turned the VIP section into a lively family moment. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan arrived in matching Mumbai Indians jerseys, joined by their sons Taimur and Jeh, along with Ibrahim Ali Khan.
They were fully involved in the game, cheering, reacting, and enjoying every moment. Their presence added a unique charm to the evening, capturing the essence of Wankhede where cricket and celebrity culture often come together.
The celebrity presence extended well beyond one family. Varun Dhawan was spotted in high spirits alongside Pooja Hegde, while Anushka Sharma was seen cheering for Virat Kohli as RCB dominated proceedings. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were also part of the crowd, along with Ananya Birla.
The energy in the stands matched the intensity on the field, making it one of the most talked about games of the season.
Despite the festive mood, the evening also carried a sense of loss. Earlier in the day, legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92.
Both teams wore black armbands in her honour, and a two minute silence was observed before the match. The entire stadium stood still, paying respect to a voice that defined generations. It was a touching moment that briefly paused the excitement.
On the field, RCB delivered a commanding performance. Phil Salt led the charge with a quickfire 78 off 36 balls, while Virat Kohli added a steady 50 off 38. Their 120 run opening stand set the platform. Rajat Patidar then finished strongly with a rapid 53 off 20, pushing the total to 240 for 4.
Mumbai Indians struggled in the chase, especially after Rohit Sharma had to retire hurt early due to a hamstring issue. Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav got starts but could not convert.
Sherfane Rutherford’s unbeaten 71 off 31 balls gave fans hope, but MI ended at 222 for 5. It was not their night, but the mix of cricket and star power once again made Wankhede the place to be.