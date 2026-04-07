SRK and Suhana light up Eden Gardens: Rain washes out KKR vs PBKS clash

King Khan lifts Kolkata spirits, but downpour forces early end to IPL showdown
The Badshah of Bollywood and KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan brought his signature aura to Eden Gardens as he arrived with daughter Suhana Khan to support his team against Punjab Kings in IPL 2026. His presence quickly lifted the mood inside the stadium.
As soon as King Khan walked in, fans started cheering. Many stood up to catch a glimpse, while others pulled out their phones. Every wave and smile from him got a loud reaction, showing his strong connection with Kolkata.
SRK was joined by Suhana Khan, and the two were seen enjoying the match together. Videos of him waving to fans and smiling during the rain break spread quickly online.
But the game did not last long. KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane chose to bat first, but the team slipped to 25 for 2 in just 3.4 overs. Punjab Kings bowler Xavier Bartlett picked up two quick wickets, removing Finn Allen and Cameron Green.
Soon after, rain stopped play. With the outfield too wet, the match was called off and both teams got one point each.
After the rain stopped, Shah Rukh Khan stepped out once again to greet the fans at Eden Gardens. The crowd responded with loud cheers as he waved back. He even walked closer to the stands, shaking a few hands and sharing a moment with supporters.
Punjab Kings moved to the top of the table with five points from three matches. KKR, meanwhile, got their first point of the season.