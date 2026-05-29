The filmmaker jumped onto Instagram Stories on Thursday night to clear the air, insisting the mass unfollow spree had nothing to do with broken friendships and everything to do with a much-needed “digital detox”. “It’s a DIGITAL DETOX!!!! Am unfollowing everyone to reduce my time and energy spent on the gram!!! This can’t be national news for gods sake… please clickbait something else! This is irrelevant! (sic),” he wrote, sounding exasperated and amused.