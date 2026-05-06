‘Shah Rukh Khan is the reason I am here’: Emotional Karan Johar calls Met Gala debut a ‘full circle’ moment

The two, together, are collectively known to have transformed the Bollywood landscape in the 90s and 2000s. SRK starred in Johar’s directorial debut, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, along with Rani Mukerji and Kajol, which went on to become one of the most successful films in Bollywood. The duo later collaborated on some of Bollywood’s biggest films, including Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, and My Name Is Khan.