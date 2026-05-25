Brett Lee calls IPL a ‘nightmare’ for bowlers, hails Virat Kohli’s title win and Shah Rukh Khan’s humility

From 150kph thunderbolts to T20 terror: Lee on surviving today’s IPL onslaught
Dubai: There are very few fast bowlers in cricket history who genuinely terrified batsmen the way Brett Lee once did. At his peak, the Australian speedster wasn’t just bowling fast, he was bowling thunderbolts at over 150kmph with a level of aggression that made batting look borderline dangerous.
But during my Dine With The Stars episode with Brett Lee in Dubai, the former Australian admitted something surprising: even he believes today’s bowlers have it harder than his generation ever did. Especially in the IPL.
“It’s literally like a nightmare for a bowler,” Lee said bluntly while discussing modern T20 cricket.
Coming from one of the fastest bowlers to ever play the game, that statement carries serious weight.
Lee didn’t sugarcoat the reality of bowling in today’s IPL.
“You’re praying before you go to bowl in the IPL,” he laughed. “You pray.”
The reason, according to him, is simple: batsmen have evolved dramatically.
“The batsman now are so good,” Lee explained. “They move around the crease. So what would have been the perfect Yorker… is now a half volley, and they go bang, and they hit you for six.”
Modern players are quicker, stronger, more innovative and completely fearless.
And bowlers, Lee believes, are constantly trying to survive.
“You’re bowling with a wet ball on a wet surface,” he said. “There’s all these variables.”
What many fans don’t fully understand, Lee said, is how physically punishing fast bowling really is.
“My average day, I would cover about 17 kilometres,” he revealed.
And that’s not even the craziest part.
“I’d lose five to seven kilos every day, which is just fluid,” he said.
Then came the most jaw-dropping detail.
“I would land in a hole,” Lee explained while describing the force his body absorbed every delivery. “Most bowlers are two times their body weight. I was 16 times 88 kilos.”
No wonder he became obsessed with fitness and recovery.
“You almost become a physiotherapist, a chiropractor, a doctor,” he said. “You know your body inside out because this is like an engine.”
One of the most fascinating things Lee admitted was that his terrifying on-field personality was something he consciously switched on.
“Playing cricket was almost like acting,” he said. “When I walk on the cricket field, I’m a different person.”
That aggressive “beast mode” version of Brett Lee became part of his identity as an elite fast bowler.
“I had to be the enforcer. I had to be the aggressive person,” he explained. “Do not get my way, because I’m gonna take out anything that’s in front of me.”
But off the field, Lee says he was always calmer and more introspective.
Music became his escape from cricket pressure.
“For me, it was music,” he said.
After brutal days on tour, Lee would return to his hotel room, pick up his guitar and mentally reset.
“That just got me back into that zen,” he said.
Lee still speaks emotionally about his IPL years with Kolkata Knight Riders.
“Once a Knight Rider, always a Knight Rider,” he said fondly.
And when the conversation shifted to Shah Rukh Khan, Lee had nothing but admiration.
“He’s not the biggest actor in Bollywood, the biggest actor period in the world,” Lee said.
But what impressed him most was Khan’s humility.
“You would assume that someone that’s achieved greatness would have an ego,” Lee said. “No way. Not Shah Rukh Khan. He is an absolute gentleman.”
Lee recalled Khan’s calm dressing-room speeches before matches.
“Okay boys, you’ve trained hard, you’re looking good, you’re feeling good. We go out, Inshallah, tonight we win,” Lee remembered him saying.
Lee also became animated while discussing Virat Kohli finally winning the IPL title.
For him, it almost felt destined.
“18th season of the IPL. Kohli, number 18. He’s never won a title,” Lee said.
“I said before last year’s Indian Premier League… stars said RCB will win.”
And seeing Kohli finally lift the trophy genuinely made him happy.
“He’s achieved everything,” Lee said. “And now he’s won the Indian Premier League.”
For all the talk about fame, Bollywood, Dubai and reinvention, it’s obvious cricket still runs through Brett Lee’s veins.
Even now, years after retirement, he still talks about fast bowling like someone who never really left the game behind.