Dubai: Former Australian bowling legend Brett Lee did not run away from Dubai even when his friends in Australia where frantically calling him back home amid regional tensions.

In fact, the former fast bowling legend says the last few weeks only strengthened his belief that moving his family to the UAE was the right decision.

“Over the last 12 weeks over here, a lot of people are texting saying, ‘What’s it like? Are you running away?’ No,” Lee told me during our latest Dine With The Stars with Manjusha Radhakrishnan episode at Aura Sky Pool in Dubai.

“I’ve been so impressed by our leaders here, of all the seven emirates.”

For Lee, who relocated to Dubai with his wife Lana and children nearly a year ago, the move was never about escaping taxes or chasing another glamorous celebrity postcode. It was about lifestyle, safety and giving his children a wider worldview.