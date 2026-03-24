He is unapologetically candid about the pressures of social media and the internet trolls too. On Instagram alone, he has over 6.2 million followers. Despite his popularity, he's keenly aware of its pitfalls.

“Instagram, Twitter—you’ll say one thing and it will be interpreted in a thousand ways. But I give it back. I destroy them by responding to them. Makes me happy.”

But his fiercest protection is reserved for his younger fans.

“When people start threatening my female fans, my mother, or cornering anyone, that’s when I step in. I have fans who are 12, 13, and also 70, 80. That’s rare. I have to protect them.”

Malik also opens up about his family dynamics and the guidance, discipline and even the playful squabbles that shape him.

“We fight every day, make up by night. My mom and dad, they keep us grounded, but they also fight like teenagers. My parents are work in progress, like all of us. But they’ve been magical friends.”

He credits much of his resilience to early responsibilities.

“Since the age of five or six, I started seeing my father’s struggles and my mom’s sacrifices. I took on the role of the third parent. At 15, I was making sure three meals were on the table, paying off loans, everything. Today, that responsibility taught me to stand tall.”

And through it all, his love for music has never wavered.

“I’m not competing with any of my contemporaries. My mentors are AR Rahman sir, Pritam, Vishal-Shekhar, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. Seniors who’ve done terrific work. I feel I’m here to stand there. I don’t want to make anyone feel insecure. I want to build, create, and bring life to my music.”

Malik believes in preserving the human element in music, supporting live musicians and orchestras whenever possible.

“Whenever there’s a chance to play a violin, I will call a trained violinist. He has a livelihood, and the human touch touches the soul differently. My investments have always been towards my craft.”