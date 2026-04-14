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Zayn Malik opens up about his deep admiration for Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan

Singer reveals how Shah Rukh Khan shaped his idea of stardom and success

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Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
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Zayn Malik
Zayn Malik
AFP-JAMIE MCCARTHY

Dubai: Former One Direction singer Zayn Malik isn’t just casually aware of Bollywood. He loves those glossy musicals and is even a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan.

“I’m always watching Indian films,” Zayn said in a recent interaction, adding that his favourite Shah Rukh Khan film is Main Hoon Na. It’s a telling choice because this Khan blockbuster is a film that blends romance, drama, and music in a way that has long defined mainstream Hindi cinema.

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While promoting his latest album Konnakol, Zayn also spoke about how deeply Indian culture is embedded in his daily life. His appreciation, however, extends beyond films into music — an area he was more emphatic about.

“Indian music is some of the best in the world,” he said, acknowledging that while his background may influence that view, the appeal lies in its structure and depth. He pointed to the intricacy of compositions and the layering of instruments as elements that stand out to him as a musician.

More than anything, it’s the emotional core that resonates. Zayn described Indian music as something that “comes from the soul,” adding that it often acts as a source of comfort during difficult times. He also noted its inherently romantic tone, calling it “delightful,” even when it leans into heightened or idealised portrayals of love.

His admiration for Shah Rukh Khan isn’t limited to the screen. The two crossed paths at the Asian Awards in 2015, where Zayn received the Outstanding Contribution to Music honour, while Khan was recognised for his contribution to cinema, a rare crossover moment between global pop and Bollywood.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
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