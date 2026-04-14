Singer reveals how Shah Rukh Khan shaped his idea of stardom and success
Dubai: Former One Direction singer Zayn Malik isn’t just casually aware of Bollywood. He loves those glossy musicals and is even a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan.
“I’m always watching Indian films,” Zayn said in a recent interaction, adding that his favourite Shah Rukh Khan film is Main Hoon Na. It’s a telling choice because this Khan blockbuster is a film that blends romance, drama, and music in a way that has long defined mainstream Hindi cinema.
While promoting his latest album Konnakol, Zayn also spoke about how deeply Indian culture is embedded in his daily life. His appreciation, however, extends beyond films into music — an area he was more emphatic about.
“Indian music is some of the best in the world,” he said, acknowledging that while his background may influence that view, the appeal lies in its structure and depth. He pointed to the intricacy of compositions and the layering of instruments as elements that stand out to him as a musician.
More than anything, it’s the emotional core that resonates. Zayn described Indian music as something that “comes from the soul,” adding that it often acts as a source of comfort during difficult times. He also noted its inherently romantic tone, calling it “delightful,” even when it leans into heightened or idealised portrayals of love.
His admiration for Shah Rukh Khan isn’t limited to the screen. The two crossed paths at the Asian Awards in 2015, where Zayn received the Outstanding Contribution to Music honour, while Khan was recognised for his contribution to cinema, a rare crossover moment between global pop and Bollywood.