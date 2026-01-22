Icon will feted on the final day of fashion showcase on January 30 in UAE's Hotel Armani
Dubai: Global icon Shah Rukh Khan will be honoured with the 'Global Style Icon' award at the upcoming Dubai Mall Global Fashion Awards.
Scheduled to take place from January 29 to 30, 2026, the Dubai Mall Festival of Fashion will transform the shopping destination into a two-day celebration of fashion, culture and global influence.
The festival concludes on January 30 with the Global Fashion Awards, hosted at Armani Hotel Dubai. It's the grand finale.
Widely regarded as one of the most influential and recognisable stars in the world, Shah Rukh Khan will attend the event to receive the prestigious honour.
With a career spanning more than three decades and over 100 films, Khan’s global box-office footprint exceeds $1 billion, placing him among the most successful actors in cinema history.
His influence extends well beyond film. Often described as a once-in-a-generation cultural force, Khan has redefined modern stardom through his longevity, versatility and deep connection with audiences across continents. Ask any Indian and they would agree that King Khan, as he's lovingly called, is an emotion.
Through Red Chillies Entertainment, his production company, Khan has played a key role in shaping contemporary Indian cinema and large-scale live entertainment. Its cutting-edge visual effects division has earned international recognition for pushing creative and technological boundaries. Beyond cinema, Khan is actively involved in sports, education and entrepreneurship as co-owner of Knight Riders Sports and KidZania.
The recipient of numerous international honours and state awards, Shah Rukh Khan is celebrated not only for his artistic achievements but also for his unmatched global appeal, commanding one of the largest fan followings of any individual worldwide.
The two-day festival unfolds with ticketed masterclasses on Day One, led by leading figures from the fashion and beauty industries, offering the public access to expert insights and creative perspectives. Day Two culminates in the Dubai Mall Global Fashion Awards, featuring a headline runway presentation followed by an awards ceremony recognising excellence across fashion, beauty and cultural influence.
Khan was last spotted at the Joy Awards in Riyadh.
