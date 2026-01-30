GOLD/FOREX
Shah Rukh Khan dines with Mohamed Alabbar in Dubai ahead of award show

The Bollywood superstar will attend the Dubai Mall Global Fashion Awards as a top honouree

Areeba Hashmi, Special to Gulf News
Dubai: Shah Rukh Khan is in Dubai to collect one of fashion's biggest honours. The Bollywood superstar receives the Global Style Icon Award tonight at the Dubai Mall Global Fashion Awards.

The King of Bollywood arrived in the UAE this week for the inaugural Dubai Mall Festival of Fashion. The two-day event transforms the shopping destination into a celebration of fashion, culture and global influence.

A private dinner before the big night

Khan attended a private winners' dinner on the eve of tonight's awards ceremony. Photos from the exclusive event quickly went viral on social media.

The 59-year-old was spotted posing alongside Mohamed Alabbar, the founder of Emaar Properties.

His outfit perfectly captured his signature style. Khan wore a black T-shirt layered with a matching black blazer. The combination balanced relaxed comfort with modern fashion.

He paired the ensemble with well-fitted denim cargo trousers. A casual beanie, white and black sneakers and understated accessories completed the look.

The awards ceremony

Tonight's Dubai Mall Global Fashion Awards takes place at Armani Hotel Dubai. It serves as the grand finale to the two-day festival.

The ceremony features a headline runway presentation followed by awards recognising excellence across fashion, beauty and cultural influence.

Khan is widely regarded as one of the most influential and recognisable stars in the world. His global appeal is unmatched, commanding one of the largest fan followings of any individual worldwide.

The Global Style Icon award

The Global Style Icon Award recognises more than just good fashion sense. It acknowledges Khan's impact on global culture and his ability to influence trends across continents.

Throughout his career, Khan has received numerous international honours and state awards. He's celebrated not only for his artistic achievements but also for his fashion influence.

From red carpets to casual airport looks, his style choices make headlines. He's mastered the art of looking effortlessly stylish whether in traditional Indian wear or Western fashion.

Tonight's awards ceremony caps off the festival in style. And having Shah Rukh Khan collect the Global Style Icon Award is a guarantee that the event will end on a high note.

Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.

