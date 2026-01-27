Disney meets Bollywood: Shah Rukh Khan’s voice to dazzle skies in Cruise Liner fireworks

Bollywood icon, who will be in Dubai to receive Global Icon award, adds another feather
Dubai: Move over, Mufasa—Shah Rukh Khan is taking over the sky. Disney Cruise Line is pulling out all the stops for the inaugural sailing of Disney Adventure from Singapore on 10 March 2026, unveiling a fireworks show so big, so dazzling, it practically needs its own passport.
The star of the night? None other than King Khan himself, narrating The Lion King: Celebration in the Sky.
That’s right—Bollywood’s global heartthrob is lending his legendary voice and magnetic charm to one of Disney’s most iconic stories.
Khan, who famously voiced Mufasa in the Hindi versions of The Lion King (2019) and Mufasa (2024), isn’t just reading lines—he’s infusing the skies with his signature charisma, turning a fireworks show into a full-blown cinematic event at sea.
“I can’t wait for fans and families to join in this celebration of the circle of life,” he said. Translation: bring your cameras, bring your friends, and prepare to feel starstruck.
The show promises a symphony of light, music, and pyrotechnics, blending beloved tunes like Circle of Life, Hakuna Matata, He Lives in You, and Can You Feel the Love Tonight? with an orchestral score recorded by the Royal Scottish National Orchestra and the powerhouse harmonies of South Africa’s Ndlovu Youth Choir.
In other words, it’s not just a show—it’s a global spectacle.
Sarah Fox, VP and regional general manager, Disney Cruise Line Southeast Asia, said Khan’s involvement cements the Disney Adventure as the ultimate fusion of Disney magic and Asian star power.
“Shah Rukh Khan is synonymous with storytelling that transcends borders,” Fox said.
“Having him narrate our all-new Lion King fireworks show ensures the experience is unforgettable, for every guest, every time.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox