Imran Khan’s girlfriend Lekha Washington recalls being called homewrecker: ‘We were two broken people’

Lekha Washington explained that it wasn't a 'fairytale' romance as such
Imran Khan and Lekha Washington have been in a relationship for several years, keeping a relatively low profile. Khan was previously married to Avantika Malik, with whom he shares a daughter. The couple separated in 2019 after nearly eight years of marriage and later divorced.
In the years that followed, Khan and Washington, who were reportedly part of the same social circle, grew closer and began dating in 2020, with their relationship deepening during the Covid-19 lockdown. Since then, it has often been discussed online, where Washington has at times faced scrutiny and been labelled a “homewrecker”.
Addressing their relationship and the way it has been perceived, Washington told ETimes, “When Imran and I began dating, it wasn’t a fairytale romance; it was two broken people in a broken world trying to pick up the pieces and do better.” She added, “Everyone needs a muse and Imran is my muse.”
Talking about her relationship with Imran and the scrutiny she has faced, she added, "Since I was 16, I've been called all kinds of names — growing up in Chennai and even later. Labels like homewrecker' are often used to diminish and control women," she said, adding that such labels don't define her and that she refuses to 'shrink' herself to fit someone else's need to cut her down.
Khan had earlier spoken candidly about his personal struggles with anxiety and depression, revealing in 2024 that prioritising his mental health ultimately helped him recognise that his marriage to Avantika Malik was no longer working. He had stressed that his divorce was a step toward healing rather than the source of his struggles. He noted that while many assumed the split triggered his crisis, the most challenging period was actually the final years of his marriage.
Ending the relationship became a turning point, giving him space to grow and heal, and move away from a partnership where neither could support the other fully. Despite the pain, he said separation was ultimately healthier than remaining in an unhealthy environment.