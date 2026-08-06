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Pakistan skipper Babar Azam levels Imran Khan’s all-time record after West Indies win

Azam was the highest run-scorer of the series amassing 193 runs in four innings

Last updated:
Jai Rai
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Babar Azam of Pakistan hits 4 during the second day of the second Test match between West Indies and Pakistan at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, on August 3, 2026.
Babar Azam of Pakistan hits 4 during the second day of the second Test match between West Indies and Pakistan at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, on August 3, 2026.
AFP

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has equalled legendary all-rounder Imran Khan’s record for the most Player of the Series awards won by a Pakistani cricketer across all international formats.

Reappointed as Pakistan’s Test captain ahead of the two-match series against the West Indies, replacing Shan Masood, Babar led from the front with the bat. He finished as the highest run-scorer of the series, amassing 193 runs in four innings at an impressive average of 96.50.

The honour marked Babar’s first Player of the Series award in Test cricket and took his overall tally to 10 across international cricket. He had previously won the award five times in T20 Internationals and four times in One-Day Internationals.

With his 10th Player of the Series accolade, the 31-year-old joined Pakistan greats Imran Khan and Wasim Akram at the top of the country’s all-time list. Former fast bowler Waqar Younis sits next with nine Player of the Series awards.

Modest start

Babar endured a modest start, scoring 23 in the first innings of the series opener, but bounced back with a determined half-century in Pakistan’s unsuccessful chase. He carried that momentum into the second Test, producing a composed 88 in the first innings to help Pakistan secure a crucial 43-run lead.

The right-hander capped off the tour with an unbeaten 24 from just 30 deliveries, striking two fours and two sixes as Pakistan comfortably chased down a target of 75 to level the series.

His consistent performances earned him a share of the Player of the Series award alongside West Indies all-rounder Justin Greaves. Greaves contributed 111 runs in four innings and claimed seven wickets, including a five-wicket haul in the first innings of the opening Test.

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