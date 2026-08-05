Pakistan beat West Indies by eight wickets to level series

Pakistan had suffered a 90-run loss in the first Test at the Brian Lara Stadium
Pakistan bounced back from defeat in the opening Test to level the two-match series against the West Indies with a commanding eight-wicket victory shortly after lunch on the fourth day at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad on Wednesday.
After suffering a 90-run loss in the first Test at the Brian Lara Stadium, Pakistan were set a modest target of 75 after dismissing the West Indies for 117 in their second innings. Resuming on 103 for six overnight, the hosts added only 14 more runs before being bowled out within the opening half-hour of play.
Pakistan lost openers Imam-ul-Haq and Azan Awais cheaply to Jayden Seales and Shamar Joseph, but Abdullah Shafique and captain Babar Azam calmly guided the chase. Babar finished the match in style by smashing spinner Jomel Warrican for back-to-back sixes.
The result ensured the series ended 1-1, mirroring Pakistan’s previous tour of the Caribbean in 2021 when they recovered from losing the first Test to win the second. The teams had also shared honours 1-1 in their last Test series in Multan in January 2025.
Shafique was the standout performer for Pakistan. Initially not part of the touring squad, he was called up last week as a replacement for the injured Shan Masood and responded with an unbeaten 160 in the first innings, helping Pakistan post 387.
“It felt like a debut match for me because everything happened unexpectedly,” Shafique said after receiving the Player of the Match award. “I haven’t had many opportunities recently, but as a professional you have to keep working hard, stay ready and make the most of your chance.”
The victory was also Pakistan’s first Test win at Queen’s Park Oval since 1977.
Captain Babar praised his side’s execution, saying: “We’re pleased with the result, but more importantly with how we carried out our plans. Abdullah’s innings in the first innings and the way our spinners bowled in the second innings made the difference.”
Pakistan’s decision to rely on spin proved decisive despite leaving out experienced seamer Mohammad Abbas. Off-spinner Sajid Khan, recalled after missing the first Test, claimed match figures of 8-117, while left-arm spinner Ali Usman finished with 6-119, including 4-39 in the second innings.
Usman wrapped up the innings on the fourth morning after Kemar Roach was bowled attempting an ambitious shot, Justin Greaves dragged Mohammad Ali onto his stumps, and Shamar Joseph skied a catch to wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan.
The West Indies were also hampered by the absence of opener Brandon King, who was unable to bat after suffering back spasms while running out Babar for 88 on the previous day.
West Indies captain Roston Chase admitted his side had misjudged conditions.
“We probably should have played an extra spinner because I underestimated the extent of my finger injury,” Chase said. “With the bat, we needed to handle their spin attack much better and give our bowlers a competitive total to defend.”
Pakistan’s triumph also ended a run of eight consecutive away Test defeats, a streak that began with a 360-run loss to Australia in Perth in December 2023.
With inputs from AFP