Pakistan cricket introduces padel courts to boost player fitness and performance

Pakistan’s Test squad to play two-match Test series against the West Indies
Padel is one of the fastest-growing sports in the world, and its popularity has surged across the Middle East, particularly in the UAE, over the past few years. Widely recognised for its fitness and health benefits, the sport has become an increasingly popular training tool for athletes.
Recognising its value, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has installed padel courts at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), enabling players to incorporate the sport into their training routines without leaving the facility.
“The PCB had introduced padel courts at the National Cricket Academy to ensure players had access to modern training and recreational facilities without leaving the premises. The initiative was designed to improve players’ fitness, enhance their overall development and create a more productive environment during long training camps,” High Performance Director Aaqib Javed told Geo News.
“Previously, players had to travel to play padel, but that is no longer the case. We want to provide an environment and facilities during long camps that help improve the players’ overall performance,” he added.
Aaqib revealed that padel sessions would become a mandatory part of extended training camps, with players required to spend around 40 minutes on the court every alternate day. “It is not necessary for players to only play cricket during long camps. Padel will be compulsory every alternate day. The sport improves fitness, while its movement patterns are directly linked to fielding, making it highly beneficial for cricketers,” he explained.
The former Pakistan fast bowler also said the PCB plans to further expand the sporting and recreational facilities at the National Cricket Academy as part of its long-term high-performance programme.
He believes exposing players to a variety of sports and leisure activities will not only improve their athletic abilities but also help maintain mental freshness and overall well-being during lengthy training camps.
Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Test squad, led by Babar Azam, arrived in Trinidad and Tobago on Wednesday ahead of the two-match Test series against the West Indies, which will be played from July 25 to August 6.
Before departing, the squad underwent an intensive three-day training camp at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and also played a two-day scenario-based practice match to sharpen their skills.
Pakistan will play a four-day warm-up fixture from July 18 to 21 before beginning their ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 campaign.
The opening Test will be held at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba from July 25 to 29, while the second Test is scheduled for the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain from August 2 to 6.