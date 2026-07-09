GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

"The same problems kept recurring": Aaqib Javed explains why Babar Azam replaced Shan Masood as Test captain

Aaqib Javed cites leadership, not form, in decision to replace Shan Masood

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Pakistan’s captain Shan Masood (R) celebrates with teammate Babar Azam (L) after scoring a half-century (50 runs) during the fourth day of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on May 19, 2026.
Pakistan’s captain Shan Masood (R) celebrates with teammate Babar Azam (L) after scoring a half-century (50 runs) during the fourth day of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on May 19, 2026.
AFP-MUNIR UZ ZAMAN

Pakistan's director of high performance, Aaqib Javed, has explained the thinking behind the Pakistan Cricket Board's decision to hand Babar Azam the Test captaincy once again, insisting the change was driven by recurring tactical issues rather than individual performances.

Babar was recently reappointed as Pakistan's Test skipper ahead of demanding away tours of the West Indies and England, replacing Shan Masood after an underwhelming spell in charge.

Speaking on a podcast alongside former Pakistan captain Salman Butt, Javed said the same problems continued to haunt Pakistan regardless of the opposition or playing conditions, convincing the management that a change in leadership was needed.

"We have brought Babar Azam back because the same problems kept recurring. Whether it was in Australia, South Africa, the West Indies or, most recently, Bangladesh, the opposition's tailenders continued to frustrate us. The conditions and bowlers changed, but the outcome remained the same and that pointed towards issues in leadership and game management," Javed said.

PCB planning long term with Babar

Javed also revealed that the PCB is not looking at Babar's return as a short term solution. Instead, the board wants to give him enough time to build the team and establish stability.

"I believe Babar is mature enough to lead the team again. He is one of our key players and our plan is to give him a two to three year run as captain. Every captain brings a fresh mindset and we expect him to inspire the team through his own performances," he added.

The 31 year old previously captained Pakistan in 20 Tests between 2020 and 2023, recording 10 wins, six defeats and four draws. He now replaces Shan Masood, whose 16 match stint produced four wins and 12 losses, leaving him with a 25 per cent win rate.

Masood's tenure began with a 3-0 series defeat in Australia and ended after Pakistan were swept 2-0 by Bangladesh in May. His only series victory as captain came in a 2-1 home win over England in 2024.

Busy Test schedule ahead

Pakistan are set to leave for the West Indies on July 13. They will first play a four day warm up match from July 18 before beginning a two Test series in Trinidad and Tobago, with matches scheduled from July 25 to 29 and August 2 to 6.

The team will then head to England for a three Test series. The opening Test will be held at Headingley from August 19 to 23, followed by the second at Lord's from August 27 to 31. The series will conclude at Edgbaston from September 9 to 13.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
Show More
Related Topics:
cricket

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Pakistan turn back to Azam as skipper for West Indies and England tours

Babar Azam back for third stint as Pakistan skipper

3m read
Pakistan's Babar Azam watches the ball after playing a shot during the Tri-Nation series final one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on February 14, 2025.

Babar Azam returns for Australia ODI series

2m read
Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the third day of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on May 18, 2026.

Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim keeps breaking records

2m read
Pakistan’s Babar Azam (L) plays a shot as Bangladesh’s wicketkeeper Litton Das (C) and Mominul Haque field the ball during the second day of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium

Babar Azam matches Steve Smith’s WTC record

2m read