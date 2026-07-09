"The same problems kept recurring": Aaqib Javed explains why Babar Azam replaced Shan Masood as Test captain

Aaqib Javed cites leadership, not form, in decision to replace Shan Masood
Pakistan's director of high performance, Aaqib Javed, has explained the thinking behind the Pakistan Cricket Board's decision to hand Babar Azam the Test captaincy once again, insisting the change was driven by recurring tactical issues rather than individual performances.
Babar was recently reappointed as Pakistan's Test skipper ahead of demanding away tours of the West Indies and England, replacing Shan Masood after an underwhelming spell in charge.
Speaking on a podcast alongside former Pakistan captain Salman Butt, Javed said the same problems continued to haunt Pakistan regardless of the opposition or playing conditions, convincing the management that a change in leadership was needed.
"We have brought Babar Azam back because the same problems kept recurring. Whether it was in Australia, South Africa, the West Indies or, most recently, Bangladesh, the opposition's tailenders continued to frustrate us. The conditions and bowlers changed, but the outcome remained the same and that pointed towards issues in leadership and game management," Javed said.
Javed also revealed that the PCB is not looking at Babar's return as a short term solution. Instead, the board wants to give him enough time to build the team and establish stability.
"I believe Babar is mature enough to lead the team again. He is one of our key players and our plan is to give him a two to three year run as captain. Every captain brings a fresh mindset and we expect him to inspire the team through his own performances," he added.
The 31 year old previously captained Pakistan in 20 Tests between 2020 and 2023, recording 10 wins, six defeats and four draws. He now replaces Shan Masood, whose 16 match stint produced four wins and 12 losses, leaving him with a 25 per cent win rate.
Masood's tenure began with a 3-0 series defeat in Australia and ended after Pakistan were swept 2-0 by Bangladesh in May. His only series victory as captain came in a 2-1 home win over England in 2024.
Pakistan are set to leave for the West Indies on July 13. They will first play a four day warm up match from July 18 before beginning a two Test series in Trinidad and Tobago, with matches scheduled from July 25 to 29 and August 2 to 6.
The team will then head to England for a three Test series. The opening Test will be held at Headingley from August 19 to 23, followed by the second at Lord's from August 27 to 31. The series will conclude at Edgbaston from September 9 to 13.