Babar Azam reportedly set conditions for Pakistan Test captaincy return

“There isn’t that kind of pressure. I am confident, and I am very confident about the responsibility I have been given once again. The most important thing for me is that the performances we expect from the players help Pakistan win matches. That’s what matters the most. From my previous experience as captain, I have learned a lot, and I will try to do an even better job this time. God willing, we will make even better decisions that are in the best interest of Pakistan,” Babar said.